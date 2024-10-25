Support Us Button Widget
Take a look at Scout Motors’ newest line of electric SUVs and trucks

Scout Motors hosted an unveiling of its newest SUV prototypes set to be built in its manufacturing plant in Columbia. Take a look.

October 25, 2024 • 
Samantha Robertson
ScoutMotorsPrototypes.png

Scout Motors unveiled the new Scout Traveler SUV + the Scout Terra truck. | Photo via Scout Motors

In 2023, we wrote an article sharing the news of Volkswagon entering the electric off-road vehicle arena under the Scout Motors nameplate. Then things got rolling.

Backstory

The Volkswagon Group announced it would revive the legendary Scout vehicle — originally produced from 1960 to 1980 as the world’s first family-friendly utility vehicle equipped for an off-road adventure — and build a $2 billion plant in Blythewood. In February, we posted about the groundbreaking ceremony of the plant.

What the $2 billion investment meant for the Midlands

  • The production of ~200,000 vehicles annually when the facility is at full production capacity
  • The creation of ~4,000 jobs
  • Then, vehicle production was targeted to begin by the end of 2026.

The unveiling

Things are coming alongget your first look at the new Scout Traveler SUV + the Scout Terra truck prototypes. The website shares that entry models will start at ~$50,000 and retail prices will start ~$60,000. Initial production is now targeted for 2027, but folks can reserve their vehicles now.

