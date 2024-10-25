Take a look at Scout Motors’ newest line of electric SUVs and trucks

In 2023, we wrote an article sharing the news of Volkswagon entering the electric off-road vehicle arena under the Scout Motors nameplate. Then things got rolling.

Backstory

The Volkswagon Group announced it would revive the legendary Scout vehicle — originally produced from 1960 to 1980 as the world’s first family-friendly utility vehicle equipped for an off-road adventure — and build a $2 billion plant in Blythewood. In February, we posted about the groundbreaking ceremony of the plant.

What the $2 billion investment meant for the Midlands

The production of ~200,000 vehicles annually when the facility is at full production capacity

The creation of ~4,000 jobs

Then, vehicle production was targeted to begin by the end of 2026.

The unveiling

Things are coming along — get your first look at the new Scout Traveler SUV + the Scout Terra truck prototypes. The website shares that entry models will start at ~$50,000 and retail prices will start ~$60,000. Initial production is now targeted for 2027, but folks can reserve their vehicles now.