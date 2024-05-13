Discover some of the best car detailing services in Columbia

Recently, we reached out to our readers for recommendations on car detailing services in Columbia. Whether you’re in need of car (or even boat) detailing, these options offer a range of services including interior and exterior cleaning, full-service packages, add-ons, mobile services, and more.

Local detailers

Carolina Auto Salon, 1114 Ferguson St., Columbia + mobile services



Get a free quote before booking when you text or call 803-931-2225. Pro tip: Follow them on TikTok

Clean Image Detailing Services, 285 Chapin Rd., # G, Chapin



Chris Stephen, the owner of Clean Image, has over 15 years of industry experience, specializing in top-tier paint correction and protection services.

Details Count Elite, 1307 Calhoun St., Columbia + 9380 Two Notch Rd., Columbia



Choose between several packages based on your needs or make your own package using its àla carte menu. Pro tip: Find yourself too busy to take your car in? It offers mobile services

Fenters Auto Detailing, 710 W. Main St #1505, Lexington



Godwin Motors, 4032 West Beltline Blvd.

Columbia



Godwin Motors provides comprehensive auto detailing services and offers the convenience of same-day oil changes or car servicing alongside detailing appointments.

Mad Dog Detailing, 256 Delmar Rd., Leesville



Fun fact: on top of providing your car with detail services (including mobile), it also offers marine detailing

Bonus: 6AM City’s own Anne Hazard tried Spiffy, an on-demand car care service that comes to your home or workplace for car care, detailing, and oil changes. Take a look + try it yourself.