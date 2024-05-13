Support Us Button Widget
Discover some of the best car detailing services in Columbia

Explore top-rated local car detailing services in Columbia, offering interior and exterior cleaning, mobile services, and more for your car or boat needs.

Fenters car detailing

Fenters Auto Detailing detailing a Tesla. | Photo by @fentersautodetailing

Recently, we reached out to our readers for recommendations on car detailing services in Columbia. Whether you’re in need of car (or even boat) detailing, these options offer a range of services including interior and exterior cleaning, full-service packages, add-ons, mobile services, and more.

Local detailers

Carolina Auto Salon, 1114 Ferguson St., Columbia + mobile services

  • Get a free quote before booking when you text or call 803-931-2225. Pro tip: Follow them on TikTok to see detailing transformations.

Clean Image Detailing Services, 285 Chapin Rd., # G, Chapin

  • Chris Stephen, the owner of Clean Image, has over 15 years of industry experience, specializing in top-tier paint correction and protection services.

Details Count Elite, 1307 Calhoun St., Columbia + 9380 Two Notch Rd., Columbia

  • Choose between several packages based on your needs or make your own package using its àla carte menu. Pro tip: Find yourself too busy to take your car in? It offers mobile services.

Fenters Auto Detailing, 710 W. Main St #1505, Lexington

  • With over 100+, five-star Google reviews, Fenters Auto Detailing offers mobile detailing of your car’s interior + exterior. Choose between three packages to fit your needs.

Godwin Motors, 4032 West Beltline Blvd.
Columbia

  • Godwin Motors provides comprehensive auto detailing services and offers the convenience of same-day oil changes or car servicing alongside detailing appointments.

Mad Dog Detailing, 256 Delmar Rd., Leesville

  • Fun fact: on top of providing your car with detail services (including mobile), it also offers marine detailing for boats + yachts.

Bonus: 6AM City’s own Anne Hazard tried Spiffy, an on-demand car care service that comes to your home or workplace for car care, detailing, and oil changes. Take a look + try it yourself.

