What to expect on Record Store Day in Columbia

If you’re showing up at 9 a.m. for Record Store Day, you’re late.

“Last year, the first guy was here at 2 a.m.,” says Woody Jones. By the time doors open at 8 a.m. Saturday, April 18, that line outside Papa Jazz Record Shoppe is already well underway.

Along Greene Street in Five Points, you’ll see lawn chairs, thermoses, and a line building well before sunrise. One year, someone brought a grill and made breakfast sandwiches for the crowd. This year, at least there’s Godspeed Coffee next door.

“It’s definitely gotten bigger,” Jones says. “Every year, the line gets a little longer.”

It’s not just size. The crowd has shifted too — now spanning high schoolers to longtime collectors, all chasing different things.

What people are lining up for

Ethel Cain releases are expected to go fast

Taylor Swift’s 7-inch will draw collectors

A Pink Floyd box set should move early

A Don Cherry jazz reissue — originally released in Japan in 1971 — might be one of the best under-the-radar finds

“Some years the list isn’t great,” Jones says. “This year feels strong.”

What to know before you go

Showing up at 9 a.m.? You’re likely too late for the top items

Early arrivals (around 5-6 a.m.) still get a solid shot

Bring a chair and plan to wait

Across town, Scratch N Spin draws early lines of its own, but leans more toward the event side, opening at 8 a.m. with live sets from KTG, Homemade Haircuts, and The Ectomorphs, plus markdowns on many items.

Some shoppers will hit both stores, bouncing between releases and sets depending on what they’re after.

Over the years, the people in line have become friends, and that sense of community is a big part of the draw. Sure, you can buy records online and even track down these releases later, but you won’t get the energy of the early-morning line, the shared wins, or the once-a-year crowd that shows up just for this.