Editor’s Pick: Godspeed opens in Five Points

After a run of pop-ups and a year spent building out the new space, Godspeed Coffee opens in Five Points today.

The menu keeps things familiar, with a few twists. There’s a rotating slushie now, starting with a brown sugar cold brew, plus mocktails alongside espresso, batch brew, and tea.

Everything in the case at the counter is baked in-house — oatmeal cream pies, lemon blueberry muffins, brown butter chocolate chunk cookies, banana bread, and focaccia — a lineup that makes it hard to choose just one.

Hours are set for Wednesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., with weekends running 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.