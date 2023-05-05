Can we effectively compare Columbia to empty nesters when local college students go home for the summer?

Last week, we began to plan out summer content and chuckled thinking about Columbia being compared to empty nesters.

When we thought about the college students leaving, City Editor David said, “Sometimes when students leave, it can feel like Columbia moves from a city to a town.” We wanted to see if our readers agreed.

So, we opened the conversation up to you, and asked, “Can you relate to the sentiment of feeling like “empty nesters” when students leave for the summer?”

We could sum up all of the entries with what Reader Sally M. said — “Somewhat” — but here’s what a few more of you said:

“I appreciate that they’re here, but I love when they go home. The traffic gets better, and the whole dynamic of the city changes. I love it!” — Reader Brandie M.

“There is something about the hustle and bustle of watching the kids going to class. Brings back memories of doing it myself! I’ll be glad for less traffic but happy to see them back in August!” — Reader Lisa C.

“I LOVE it! I work at USC and getting around is so much easier. But glad to see the city fill back up in the fall (okay, sort of)” — Reader Brandi L.

“Best time of the year is when all the students leave!” — Reader Morgan B.

It seems like there’s sentiment for having both love for the students while also enjoying a little more space around Columbia. So, what are you doing to do with the extra time and space?

Here are a few ideas we have for you if you want to fall in love with Columbia all over again while the kids are gone.

Take up a new hobby or take a local class

Check out NoMa Warehouse’s upcoming events, throw pottery at Art on State, or get to cooking by taking private classes at Let’s Cook Culinary Studio.

Read a new book

Enjoy less competition for parking in Five Points and buy a new book from All Good Books.

Eat at restaurants you haven’t been to in a while or bust out of your go-to’s and find a new favorite.

As Reader Jane S. says, “We will all see and feel the difference because a lot of the students work as servers in the restaurant industry. There will be a shortage in wait staff when we eat out.”

Read this refresher on how to properly tip in Cola, but we recommend dining more in Five Points, making reservations in The Vista, and making sure we fill in gaps in economic revenue that students leave when they do.

Adopt or foster a local pet

If you feel like it’s a little too quiet, you want to explore local parks or walking locations, and want to help local shelters, bring home a new family member.

