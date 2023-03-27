How to keep your car costs down in Columbia

Did you know? According to AAA, car owners pour an average of $10,728 a year into their vehicles — a figure that includes fuel, repairs, and insurance.
Keep your cruises down Columbia streets cost efficient with these tips:
- Shopping for a new car? Use AAA’s Driving Cost Calculator to see how much vehicle ownership will cost over the next five years.
- Check tire pressure regularly, since it can impact fuel economy and safety. Find free air pumps around town.
- Drive your car once a week for thirty minutes to keep your battery strong. Pro tip: Buy a personal jump starter and never ask a neighbor for a jump again.
- Consider investing in a dash cam, which can save you money in the long run by recording collision evidence and break-ins. The Ring Car Cam sends you real-time motion alerts, and the REDTIGER Dual Dash Cam records crisp 4K video.