SUBSCRIBE
Business  Finance

How to keep your car costs down in Columbia

Average yearly car costs hit a new high in 2022 — here’s how to invest smartly.

March 27, 2023 • 
Sarah Leonhardt
A person adding air to the tire of a sedan.

Check out our tips for giving your car a long and happy life.

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio via Pexels

Did you know? According to AAA, car owners pour an average of $10,728 a year into their vehicles — a figure that includes fuel, repairs, and insurance.

Keep your cruises down Columbia streets cost efficient with these tips:

  1. Shopping for a new car? Use AAA’s Driving Cost Calculator to see how much vehicle ownership will cost over the next five years.
  2. Check tire pressure regularly, since it can impact fuel economy and safety. Find free air pumps around town.
  3. Drive your car once a week for thirty minutes to keep your battery strong. Pro tip: Buy a personal jump starter and never ask a neighbor for a jump again.
  4. Consider investing in a dash cam, which can save you money in the long run by recording collision evidence and break-ins. The Ring Car Cam sends you real-time motion alerts, and the REDTIGER Dual Dash Cam records crisp 4K video.
Tech
More from COLAtoday
Cirba Solutions electric vehicle
News
Cirba Solutions is coming to Richland County
March 22, 2023
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Image A Blue Shoutout
Culture
News worth shouting
March 21, 2023
 · 
Staff
WECO RIGGS.jpeg
Business
25 years of Riggs Partners CreateAthon
March 21, 2023
 · 
David Stringer
Cambria Hotel
Business
Celebrating Columbia Chamber’s 2023 Impact Award winners
March 8, 2023
 · 
Samantha Robertson