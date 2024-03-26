Deviled egg recipe from Chef Jessica Shillato of Spotted Salamander Cafe and Catering

Chef Jessica Shillato — the creative force behind the Spotted Salamander Café and Catering + a James Beard Award Semifinalist nominated for Best Chef — shared her recipe for Deviled Eggs with Sweet & Spicy SC Pecans with us so we can share it with you.

We love this egg-based dish because it evokes flavors of the South that bring forth memories of family gatherings and summertime celebrations. Here’s what you need to get started.

Ingredients

1 cup chopped South Carolina Pecans

1 egg white

½ cup granulated sugar

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon celery salt

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

12 eggs, hard-boiled and peeled

½ cup Duke’s mayonnaise

2 tablespoons yellow mustard

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon Cajun seasoning

Pro tip: Grab your ingredients the local way by stopping by the Soda City Market or Rosewood Market.

Prepare the meal

Preheat the oven to 300°. In a bowl, add the pecans and egg whites; toss to combine. Add the sugar, salt, celery salt, and cayenne pepper; toss until combined.

Spread the mixture out in a single layer on a parchment-lined baking sheet and bake for ~40 minutes, stirring the nuts every 20 minutes. When finished, the nuts should be fragrant. Remove and let cool.

Slice the eggs in half lengthwise. Remove the yolks and place in a mixing bowl.

Mash the yolks using a fork, then add the mayonnaise, mustard, salt, and Cajun seasoning; mix until smooth.

Fill each egg white half with the yolk mixture and top with the pecans.

Still want Chef Jessica Shillato to cook for you? Visit her at the Spotted Salamander Café and Catering at 1531 Richland St.