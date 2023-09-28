Happy Hauling: flea markets, trade, vintage, and resale shops in Columbia

When it comes to the Soda City’s shopping scene, we love a good treasure hunt — and a good bargain. Our city is home to several stellar flea markets, cool trade stores, fabulous vintage shops, and resale gems. So get in, we’re going shopping.

Flea Markets

The NoMa Flea , 2222 Sumter St., Columbia

With its main focus on community, NoMa Flea is set up as a place where local vendors can come create, make, collect, and tell stories, nurturing a diverse and vibrant community of friends and advocates. Head to NoMa Flea on Friday nights at 6 p.m. to meet the creators and shop locally.

Barnyard Flea Market , 4414 Augusta Rd., Lexington

For over two decades, The Barnyard Flea Market has been a flea destination for shoppers. It can host 500 vendor spaces, provides paved parking, spacious aisles, restrooms, and dining options + snack bars. This is a weekend market, open Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Springfield Market , 9113 Neeses Hwy., Springfield, SC

If you don’t mind a one-hour drive, Springfield Flea Market offers a diverse selection of antiques, including unique furniture, jewelry with intriguing histories, and vintage clothing. It’s a go-to destination for finding one-of-a-kind items to enhance your collection and wardrobe.

US 1 Metro Flea Market , 3500 Augusta Rd., West Columbia

This Flea Market in West Columbia operates weekly and hosts over 500 dealers and 1000+ booths and offers bargains on anything from books, videos, jewelry, furniture, and much more.

Y’all-Mart , 1211 Park St., Columbia

Y’all-Mart is Cola’s yallternative flea market that hosts yearly flea markets that highlight unique and eclectic vendors. The next Y’all-Mart will be Yalloween — the Halloween market of your haunted dreams — and will take place on Sunday, Oct. 22 at Art Bar.

Papa Jazz Record Shoppe | Photo via @jensenjordan

Buy, Sell, and Trade

Throwback Outpost , 2005 N Beltline Blvd. #3, Columbia

Throwback Outpost opened its doors in January of this year and offers locals a chance to buy, sell, and trade some of Columbia’s best selection of vintage clothing, records, custom art, and home goods. Follow along on its social media for updates about collab events with other vendors in the southeast.

ColaKicks , 902 Harden St., Columbia

ColaKicks was started by two former USC students: Adam Patrick + Josh Kilgore after selling shoes out of their apartment in college. ColaKicks now has six locations, with the first location set in Five Points. If you want to trade in your streetwear, it’s looking for new and used Jordans, Yeezys, Off-Whites, Dunks, and more.

Columbia SC Buy Sell Trade , Facebook group

This platform is a space for the Columbia community to buy, sell, trade, or donate items, including yard sale listings and community group postings. Commercial ads are allowed only on Mondays after approval by the administrators.

Papa Jazz Record Shoppe , 2014 Greene St., Columbia

You’d be remiss if you didn’t read the birth story of Papa Jazz , full of rock and roll legends + USC. Papa Jazz boasts an extensive collection of new and used vinyl records, along with a wide range of CDs, DVDs, cassettes, VHS tapes, and more, and can special order items not in its inventory upon request. See how this vintage store buys, sells, and trades .

Revente , 737 Saluda Ave., Columbia

Revente specializes in high-end designer items, from shoes to handbags, and has been around since May 1, 1992. Read through its consignment requirements , but you must have an appointment if you have more than 25 items.

Sid & Nancy , 733 Saluda Ave., Columbia

Sid and Nancy is the sister store of Revente and has been a Buy-Sell-Trade store since 2007. It accepts clothing, shoes, and accessories every day, and is looking for brands like H&M, Topshop, Gap, Urban Outfitters, Supreme, Stussy, BB Dakota, and more. After going through your items, it will make an offer in cash or store credit for any usable items.

Browse this 11,000 sqft antique mall located at 763 Meeting St. | Photo by COLAtoday team Photo by COLAtoday team

Antique and vintage shops

763 Meeting St. Antique Mall , 763 Meeting St., West Columbia

The more you look, the more you’ll see in the 11,000 sqft antique mall. Shop anything from rugs to light fixtures, books, trinkets, and more.

B&L Antiques, 10509 Two Notch Rd., Elgin

Established last year, B&L is a multi-vendor mall located in Elgin and offers a variety of antiques, collectibles, vintage, gifts, handmade items, unique finds, and more. Pro tip: It will be hosting a Shoppes of Pontiac Fall Antiques Market on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ivy House Antique Mall , 10511 Two Notch Rd. Unit A, Columbia

This shopping mall offers vintage, mid-century, and modern antiques, furniture, collectibles, and more.

Meeting Street Interiors , 614 Meeting St., West Columbia

Be the hostess with the mostess when you shop for elegant, antique, vintage, and new decor and furniture.

Old Mill Antique Mall , 310 State St., West Columbia

With multiple floors + hosting over 75 dealers, this antique mall has it all. Pro tip: Browse this antique shop while waiting for a text from Cafe Strudel to tell you your table is ready.

Pannerpete Vintage , 738 Harden St., Columbia

Pannerpete is a Soda City vendor turned brick-and-mortar. It still shows up on Saturday mornings for the market but heads back to the shop on Harden Street to sell a larger inventory of vintage-style clothing.

Re•Find , 10509 Two Notch Rd., Elgin.

Re•Find is hosting a Fall Flea Market on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Shop vintage goods, handmade goods, and enjoy food trucks.

The Red Lion , 1929 Hampton St., Columbia

The Red Lion houses 10,000 sqft of antiques. Shop seven days a week to find fine furniture, mid-century items, original art, lighting, rugs, and home decor.

Three Rivers Antiques , 615 Meeting St., West Columbia

Offering a wide variety of antiques, collectibles, and vintage items from 30+ vendors. Make sure to check every nook and cranny. A customer’s testimony even reads, “If you don’t see what you’re looking for, you probably need to look again.”

State Street Trading Company , 134 State St., West Columbia

Here, you’ll find unique gifts, art from local artists, antiques, and more. Keep up with its Facebook page for added items.

Turner & Moss Curated Goods ,715 Saluda Ave. Columbia

Turner and Moss specializes in antique wares, home goods, elusive art, beautiful finds, and gifts.

Browse all kinds of books inside of Ed’s Editions and you may just stumble across your new favorite story. | Photo by COLAtoday team Photo by COLAtoday team

Resale and consignment shops

4 Paws Thrift Store , 304 12th St., West Columbia

See the weekly sales happening now through the end of the week and proceeds benefit abused, abandoned, and rescued pets.

Ed’s Editions , 406 Meeting St., West Columbia

You’ll find anything from off-the-press books to old local yearbooks that date back to the 1950s.

Habitat Restore , 2814 Augusta Rd., West Columbia

Habitat Restore is all about sharing home goods for a fraction of the cost. With new items added daily, shop here to help support the building of affordable homes in the Midlands.

His House , 767 Meeting St., 3708 River Dr., 167 Highway 378, 4357 Augusta Rd.

His House has four locations around the Midlands so if you want to drop off instead of shop, donations of used items are always welcomed.

The Hope Shop , 1111 Taylor St., Columbia

Created by the Oliver Gospel Missions, The Hope Shop is a boutique that offers men and women new or gently used high-end clothing at affordable prices.

Oliver Gospel Thrift Store , 10012 Two Notch Rd., Columbia

Every purchase at this thrift store helps fund job training and supports those experiencing homelessness in Columbia.

Palmetto Thrift Store , 6224 Saint Andrews R.d, Columbia.

This local, family-owned thrift store partners with Carolina Together , an organization that raises funds for nonprofit charities across SC.

Thrift Avenue , 1217 Sunset Blvd., Lexington

This thrift store supports rescued animals from PetsInc and takes donations.