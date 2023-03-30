25+ elementary, middle, and high schools in Columbia

Columbia serves 100,000+ students who are enrolled in local public school districts. We’re giving you the 411 on enrollment, student-teacher ratio, tuition, and more on six major districts around the Midlands. And don’t worry, there won’t be any homework.

Before we dive in, here are four fast facts about the districts in the Soda City:



Pine tree elementary is ranked No. 205 in SC’s elementary schools. Photo via Pine Tree Elementary.

The top-rated public elementary, middle, and high school in this district

Pine Tree Hill Elementary School , 938 Bishopville Hwy., Camden, SC



Lugoff-Elgin Middle , 1244 Highway 1 South, Lugoff



North Central High School , 3000 Lockhart Rd., Kershaw



The outside of River Bluff High School. | Photo via River Bluff High School

The top-rated public elementary, middle, and high school in this district

Lake Murray Elementary , 205 Wise Ferry Rd., Lexington



Meadow Glen Middle , 440 Ginny Ln., Lexington



River Bluff High School , 320 Corley Mill Rd., Lexington



Airport High School’s total enrollment is 1,337. | Photo via Lexington County School District Two

The top-rated public elementary, middle, and high school in this district

Springdale Elementary , 361 Wattling Rd., West Columbia



R. H. Fulmer Middle , 1614 Walterboro St., West Columbia



Airport High School , 1315 Boston Ave., West Columbia



Chapin Middle School is ranked No. 59 in SC’s middle schools. | Photo via Chapin Middle School

The top-rated public elementary, middle, and high school in this district

Lake Murray Elementary , 1531 Three Dog Rd., Chapin



Chapin Middle , 11661 Broad River Rd., Chapin



Spring Hill High School , 11629 Broad River Rd., Chapin



Dreher High School is ranked No. 7 in SC’s high schools. Photo via Dreher High School

The top-rated public elementary, middle, and high school in this district

Brockman Elementary , 2245 Montclair Dr., Columbia



Crayton Middle , 5000 Clemson Ave., Columbia,



Dreher High School , 3319 Millwood Ave., Columbia



The top-rated public elementary, middle, and high school in this district

E. L. Wright Middle , 2740 Alpine Rd., Columbia



Blythewood Middle , 2351 Longtown Rd. East, Blythewood



Spring Valley High School , 120 Sparkleberry Ln., Columbia



The top five private schools in Columbia

Ben Lippen is ranked No. 4 best Christian high school in South Carolina. | Photo via Ben Lippen

Heathwood Hall Episcopal School , 3000 S Beltline Blvd., Columbia



Hammond School , 854 Galway Ln., Columbia



Ben Lippen School , three campus locations



Cardinal Newman School , 2945 Alpine Rd., Columbia



Camden Military Academy , 520 US-1, Camden



The top five charter schools

GREEN Charter School Midlands, 7820 Broad River Rd., Irmo



East Point Academy, 1401 Leaphart St., West Columbia



Richland One Charter Middle College, 316 S. Beltline Blvd., Columbia



Gray Collegiate Academy, 3833 Leaphart Rd., West Columbia



Midlands Middle College, 1260 Lexington Dr., West Columbia

