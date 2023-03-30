COLAtoday City Guide Live Banner
25+ elementary, middle, and high schools in Columbia

We’re giving you all the pertinent details about some of the elementary, middle, and high schools in the Midlands.

March 30, 2023 
Samantha RobertsonEmily Shea
Riverbluff high school

The outside of River Bluff High School. | Photo via River Bluff High School

Table of Contents
Kershaw County School District
Lexington County School District One
Lexington County School District Two
Lexington-Richland School District Five
Richland County School District One
Richland County School District Two
The top five private schools in Columbia
The top five charter schools in Columbia

Columbia serves 100,000+ students who are enrolled in local public school districts. We’re giving you the 411 on enrollment, student-teacher ratio, tuition, and more on six major districts around the Midlands. And don’t worry, there won’t be any homework.

Before we dive in, here are four fast facts about the districts in the Soda City:

Kershaw County School District

  • Number of schools: 19
  • Number of students: ~10,763
  • Student-teacher ratio: 15:1
  • No. 36 school district in SC
  • 86.4% graduation rate
Pine tree elementary

Pine tree elementary is ranked No. 205 in SC’s elementary schools.

Photo via Pine Tree Elementary.

The top-rated public elementary, middle, and high school in this district

Pine Tree Hill Elementary School, 938 Bishopville Hwy., Camden, SC

  • Grades PK-5
  • Total enrollment: 498
  • Student-teacher ratio: 13:1
  • No. 205 in SC’s elementary schools

Lugoff-Elgin Middle, 1244 Highway 1 South, Lugoff

  • Grades 6-8
  • Total enrollment: 710
  • Student-teacher ratio: 16:1
  • No. 136 in SC’s middle schools

North Central High School, 3000 Lockhart Rd., Kershaw

  • Grades 9-12
  • Total enrollment: 513
  • Student-teacher ratio: 15:1
  • No. 83 in SC’s high schools

Lexington County School District One

  • Number of schools: 31
  • Number of students: ~27,072
  • Student-teacher ratio: 14:1
  • No. 3 school district in SC
  • 90% graduation rate
Riverbluff high school

The outside of River Bluff High School. | Photo via River Bluff High School

The top-rated public elementary, middle, and high school in this district

Lake Murray Elementary, 205 Wise Ferry Rd., Lexington

  • Grades PK-5
  • Total enrollment: 808
  • Student-teacher ratio: 15:1
  • No. 42 in SC’s elementary schools

Meadow Glen Middle, 440 Ginny Ln., Lexington

  • Grades 6-8
  • Total enrollment: 1,017
  • Student-teacher ratio: 13:1
  • No. 72 in SC’s middle schools

River Bluff High School, 320 Corley Mill Rd., Lexington

Lexington County School District Two

  • Number of schools: 13
  • Number of students: ~8,582
  • Student-teacher ratio: 13:1
  • No. 56 school district in SC
  • 81% graduation rate
Airport High School

Airport High School’s total enrollment is 1,337. | Photo via Lexington County School District Two

The top-rated public elementary, middle, and high school in this district

Springdale Elementary, 361 Wattling Rd., West Columbia

  • Grades PK-5
  • Total enrollment: 373
  • Student-teacher ratio: 12:1
  • No. 286 in SC’s elementary schools

R. H. Fulmer Middle, 1614 Walterboro St., West Columbia

  • Grades 6-8
  • Total enrollment: 666
  • Student-teacher ratio: 14:1
  • No. 81 in SC’s middle schools

Airport High School, 1315 Boston Ave., West Columbia

Lexington-Richland School District Five

  • Number of schools: 22
  • Number of students: ~16,780
  • Student-teacher ratio: 13:1
  • No. 2 school district in SC
  • 91.3% graduation rate
Chpin Middle

Chapin Middle School is ranked No. 59 in SC’s middle schools. | Photo via Chapin Middle School

The top-rated public elementary, middle, and high school in this district

Lake Murray Elementary, 1531 Three Dog Rd., Chapin

  • Grades K-4
  • Total enrollment: 894
  • Student-teacher ratio: 15:1
  • No.15 in SC’s elementary schools

Chapin Middle, 11661 Broad River Rd., Chapin

  • Grades 7-8
  • Total enrollment: 976
  • Student-teacher ratio: 15:1
  • No. 59 in SC’s middle schools

Spring Hill High School, 11629 Broad River Rd., Chapin

Richland County School District One

  • Number of schools: 48
  • Number of students: ~22,202
  • Student-teacher ratio: 12:1
  • No. 44 school district in SC
  • 82.9% graduation rate
Dreher High School

Dreher High School is ranked No. 7 in SC’s high schools. Photo via Dreher High School

The top-rated public elementary, middle, and high school in this district

Brockman Elementary, 2245 Montclair Dr., Columbia

  • Grades PK-5
  • Total enrollment: 283
  • Student-teacher ratio: 15:1
  • No. 28 in SC’s elementary schools

Crayton Middle, 5000 Clemson Ave., Columbia,

  • Grades 6-8
  • Total enrollment: 1,012
  • Student-teacher ratio: 13:1
  • No. 32 in SC’s middle schools

Dreher High School, 3319 Millwood Ave., Columbia

Richland County School District Two

  • Number of schools: 33
  • Number of students: ~27,761
  • Student-teacher ratio: 14:1
  • No. 15 school district in SC
  • 83.6% graduation rate

The top-rated public elementary, middle, and high school in this district

E. L. Wright Middle, 2740 Alpine Rd., Columbia

  • Grades K-8
  • Total enrollment: 1,375
  • Student-teacher ratio: 15:1
  • No. 2 in SC’s elementary schools

Blythewood Middle, 2351 Longtown Rd. East, Blythewood

  • Grades 6-8
  • Total enrollment: 849
  • Student-teacher ratio: 16:1
  • Tuition is free
  • No. 35 in SC’s middle schools

Spring Valley High School, 120 Sparkleberry Ln., Columbia

  • Grades 9-12
  • Total enrollment: 2,093
  • Student-teacher ratio: 17:1
  • Tuition is free
  • No. 20 in SC’s high schools

The top five private schools in Columbia

Ben Lippen

Ben Lippen is ranked No. 4 best Christian high school in South Carolina. | Photo via Ben Lippen

Heathwood Hall Episcopal School, 3000 S Beltline Blvd., Columbia

  • Grades PK-12
  • Total enrollment: 838
  • Student-teacher ratio: 9:1
  • Tuition is ~$20,000
  • No. 2 in best private high school in South Carolina

Hammond School, 854 Galway Ln., Columbia

  • Grades PK-12
  • Total enrollment: 999
  • Student-teacher ratio: 11:1
  • Tuition is ~$20,000
  • No. 3 in best private high school in South Carolina

Ben Lippen School, three campus locations

  • Grades PK-12
  • Total enrollment: 1,038
  • Student-teacher ratio: 11:1
  • Tuition is ~$15,000
  • No. 4 in best Christian high school in South Carolina

Cardinal Newman School, 2945 Alpine Rd., Columbia

  • Grades 7-12
  • Total enrollment: 488
  • Student-teacher ratio: 9:1
  • Tuition is ~$12,480
  • No. 2 best Catholic high schools in South Carolina

Camden Military Academy, 520 US-1, Camden

  • Grades 7-12
  • Total enrollment: 300
  • Student-teacher ratio: 8:1
  • Tuition is ~$23,495
  • No. 16 best private high school in South Carolina

The top five charter schools in Columbia

GREEN Charter School Midlands, 7820 Broad River Rd., Irmo

  • Grades K-8
  • Total enrollment: 290
  • Student-teacher ratio: 9:1
  • Tuition: Call for tuition information
  • No. 7 best charter elementary school in South Carolina

East Point Academy, 1401 Leaphart St., West Columbia

Richland One Charter Middle College, 316 S. Beltline Blvd., Columbia

  • Grades 11-12
  • Total enrollment: 77
  • Student-teacher ratio: 19:1
  • Tuition is free
  • No. 11 best charter high school in South Carolina

Gray Collegiate Academy, 3833 Leaphart Rd., West Columbia

  • Grades 8-12
  • Total enrollment: 670
  • Student-teacher ratio: 28:1
  • Tuition is free
  • No. 12 best charter high school in South Carolina

Midlands Middle College, 1260 Lexington Dr., West Columbia

