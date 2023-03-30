25+ elementary, middle, and high schools in Columbia

Columbia serves 100,000+ students who are enrolled in local public school districts. We’re giving you the 411 on enrollment, student-teacher ratio, tuition, and more on six major districts around the Midlands. And don’t worry, there won’t be any homework.
Before we dive in, here are four fast facts about the districts in the Soda City:
- Lexington-Richland School District Five is No. 1 in Best School Districts in Columbia Area.
- Lexington-Richland School District Five also ranked No. 1 for the Best Places to Teach in SC.
- Richland School District Two is ranked No. 3 for the Best School Districts for Athletes in SC.
- 72.3% of students within Richland County School District One are economically disadvantaged.
- Lexington County School District Two’s student body is 37.6% White, 31.5% Black, 1.5% Asian or Asian/Pacific Islander, and 22.9% Hispanic/Latino.
Kershaw County School District
- Number of schools: 19
- Number of students: ~10,763
- Student-teacher ratio: 15:1
- No. 36 school district in SC
- 86.4% graduation rate
The top-rated public elementary, middle, and high school in this district
Pine Tree Hill Elementary School, 938 Bishopville Hwy., Camden, SC
Lugoff-Elgin Middle, 1244 Highway 1 South, Lugoff
North Central High School, 3000 Lockhart Rd., Kershaw
Lexington County School District One
- Number of schools: 31
- Number of students: ~27,072
- Student-teacher ratio: 14:1
- No. 3 school district in SC
- 90% graduation rate
The top-rated public elementary, middle, and high school in this district
Lake Murray Elementary, 205 Wise Ferry Rd., Lexington
Meadow Glen Middle, 440 Ginny Ln., Lexington
River Bluff High School, 320 Corley Mill Rd., Lexington
Lexington County School District Two
- Number of schools: 13
- Number of students: ~8,582
- Student-teacher ratio: 13:1
- No. 56 school district in SC
- 81% graduation rate
The top-rated public elementary, middle, and high school in this district
Springdale Elementary, 361 Wattling Rd., West Columbia
R. H. Fulmer Middle, 1614 Walterboro St., West Columbia
Airport High School, 1315 Boston Ave., West Columbia
Lexington-Richland School District Five
- Number of schools: 22
- Number of students: ~16,780
- Student-teacher ratio: 13:1
- No. 2 school district in SC
- 91.3% graduation rate
The top-rated public elementary, middle, and high school in this district
Lake Murray Elementary, 1531 Three Dog Rd., Chapin
Chapin Middle, 11661 Broad River Rd., Chapin
Spring Hill High School, 11629 Broad River Rd., Chapin
Richland County School District One
- Number of schools: 48
- Number of students: ~22,202
- Student-teacher ratio: 12:1
- No. 44 school district in SC
- 82.9% graduation rate
The top-rated public elementary, middle, and high school in this district
Brockman Elementary, 2245 Montclair Dr., Columbia
Crayton Middle, 5000 Clemson Ave., Columbia,
Dreher High School, 3319 Millwood Ave., Columbia
Richland County School District Two
- Number of schools: 33
- Number of students: ~27,761
- Student-teacher ratio: 14:1
- No. 15 school district in SC
- 83.6% graduation rate
The top-rated public elementary, middle, and high school in this district
E. L. Wright Middle, 2740 Alpine Rd., Columbia
Blythewood Middle, 2351 Longtown Rd. East, Blythewood
- Grades 6-8
- Total enrollment: 849
- Student-teacher ratio: 16:1
- Tuition is free
- No. 35 in SC’s middle schools
Spring Valley High School, 120 Sparkleberry Ln., Columbia
- Grades 9-12
- Total enrollment: 2,093
- Student-teacher ratio: 17:1
- Tuition is free
- No. 20 in SC’s high schools
The top five private schools in Columbia
Heathwood Hall Episcopal School, 3000 S Beltline Blvd., Columbia
- Grades PK-12
- Total enrollment: 838
- Student-teacher ratio: 9:1
- Tuition is ~$20,000
- No. 2 in best private high school in South Carolina
Hammond School, 854 Galway Ln., Columbia
- Grades PK-12
- Total enrollment: 999
- Student-teacher ratio: 11:1
- Tuition is ~$20,000
- No. 3 in best private high school in South Carolina
Ben Lippen School, three campus locations
- Grades PK-12
- Total enrollment: 1,038
- Student-teacher ratio: 11:1
- Tuition is ~$15,000
- No. 4 in best Christian high school in South Carolina
Cardinal Newman School, 2945 Alpine Rd., Columbia
- Grades 7-12
- Total enrollment: 488
- Student-teacher ratio: 9:1
- Tuition is ~$12,480
- No. 2 best Catholic high schools in South Carolina
Camden Military Academy, 520 US-1, Camden
- Grades 7-12
- Total enrollment: 300
- Student-teacher ratio: 8:1
- Tuition is ~$23,495
- No. 16 best private high school in South Carolina
The top five charter schools in Columbia
GREEN Charter School Midlands, 7820 Broad River Rd., Irmo
- Grades K-8
- Total enrollment: 290
- Student-teacher ratio: 9:1
- Tuition: Call for tuition information
- No. 7 best charter elementary school in South Carolina
East Point Academy, 1401 Leaphart St., West Columbia
- Grades PK, K-8
- Total enrollment: 779
- Student-teacher ratio: 15:1
- Tuition: $149 annually
- No. 8 best charter elementary school in South Carolina
Richland One Charter Middle College, 316 S. Beltline Blvd., Columbia
- Grades 11-12
- Total enrollment: 77
- Student-teacher ratio: 19:1
- Tuition is free
- No. 11 best charter high school in South Carolina
Gray Collegiate Academy, 3833 Leaphart Rd., West Columbia
- Grades 8-12
- Total enrollment: 670
- Student-teacher ratio: 28:1
- Tuition is free
- No. 12 best charter high school in South Carolina
Midlands Middle College, 1260 Lexington Dr., West Columbia
- Grades 11-12
- Total enrollment: 83
- Student-teacher ratio: 12:1
- Tuition is free with dual enrollment
- No. 60 best public school teachers in South Carolina