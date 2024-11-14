Pack your bags for one of these unique places to stay in and around Columbia

We all need a staycation or a trip to a different city from time to time. Whether you’re a Soda Citizen feeling a little cooped up or a visitor looking for a special Cola experience, picking the perfect home away from home is crucial.

We went looking for unique places to stay around town that showcase that Soda City spirit. So choose your ideal digs, pack your bags, and get ready for a memorable getaway.

From the skylights to the floors, The Flutter Wing from Hotel Trundle highlights its history. Photo by COLAtoday

Rooms with a view

Hotel Trundle, Downtown Columbia and Cottontown

Columbia’s first boutique hotel has transformed three historic buildings into a vibrant space with a 1920s-era Art Deco style, pops of color, and a touch of unicorn magic. Here’s a breakdown of the unique options for your stay:

Hotel Trundle: Featuring 41 rooms with personality and local flair.

The Flutter Wing: A semi-private wing with five king suites, including The Darling Suite, overlooking Main Street and a private rooftop patio.

The Dens: Residence-style cottages in a historic 1930s duplex, less than a mile from the main hotel.

The new Moxy hotel is under construction across from the State House. Photo by COLAtoday

Moxy Hotel, Corner of Main and Gervais Street

The Moxy Hotel is located in Columbia’s second skyscraper, originally constructed in 1913. After years of renovations, the stylish hotel will offer views of the State House and include a rooftop bar.

Hideaways with history

1730 Main St., Main Street District

This is the most recent renovated Historic Stays of Columbia project, boasting six brand new apartment suites, and is coined the “Brown Building.” It showcases the Classical Revival architectural style popular in the late 19th century and features grand facades, ornate detailing, and a blend of classical elements. The building has a long history in Cola and used to be a hardware, cigar, drug, grocery, furniture, and a “hippie hangout” coffee store.

A sunroom inside of 1214 Taylor St. | Photo by Historic Stays of Columbia

1214 + 1220 Taylor St., Downtown Columbia

Stationed directly above the new Good Life Cafe location on Taylor Street, this new apartment can fit up to two guests sharing one bed and one bathroom, and features a private entrance, restored hardwood floors, and a fully stocked kitchen. Enjoy the 1,222-sqft space inside of a historic building + a 400-sqft private rooftop patio.

1425 Inn, Downtown Columbia

Located near USC and downtown Cola, fuses modern amenities in a newly renovated historic building, boasting nine bedroom suites. Look through its catalog of unique rooms and book one for your next staycation.

The Historic Selwood Cottage, Columbia

This charming, private cottage offers a peaceful escape on over an acre of land. With two bedrooms, a full kitchen, boat parking, and a screened-in porch, it’s a relaxing retreat convenient to Lake Murray, Harbison shopping, and downtown Columbia.

Wake up, grab your fishing rod, and cast it from your front door. Photo by SC State Parks

Retreats on the water

Edisto River treehouses

Ever had to canoe to your hideaway? Guests staying at one of the Edisto River Treehouses will have to paddle about 13 miles down the cypress-lined, Edisto River to a private treehouse nestled remotely along the riverbank and decked out with hammocks, outdoor grilling, lanterns, wildlife, and is perfect for any outdoor enthusiast. Note: There is no running water or electricity and are available from March through the end of November.

Lakefront Cottage Escape, Lake Murray, Chapin

Situated on the shores of Lake Murray, this cozy 2-bedroom, 1-bath cottage is ideal for family retreats or a couples’ getaway. Enjoy your morning coffee on the deck, world-class fishing from the shared dock, and a fully equipped kitchen for evening meals. With lake access and a private dock, it’s a relaxing lakeside escape.

Waterfront Rondettes, Santee State Park

Stay lakeside in one of Santee State Park’s unique rondette-style cabins, perched on piers over Lake Marion. Each round cabin offers sunset views, cozy fireplaces, and modern amenities — perfect for anglers and outdoor lovers seeking a rustic escape right on the water.

The library guest room in Chestnut Cottage. Photo via COLAtoday team

Cozy cottages

Chestnut Cottage Bed and Breakfast, Downtown Columbia Historic District

The bed and breakfast is the only locally owned and operated bed and breakfast in town and is listed in the National Historic Registry. The 19th-century property offers guests five rooms, soon to be six, each with a unique design and charm. Oh, and every room reservation includes a rotating, seasonal breakfast menu that is freshly made every morning.

Shandon Bird House, Shandon neighborhood

Nestled under a canopy of old oaks, the Shandon Bird House is a luxury-appointed cottage designed for cozy relaxation. This private retreat offers modern amenities in a serene setting, making it an ideal getaway within the city.

Woodland Gardens Vacation Rentals, Hopkins

Woodland Gardens is a bed and breakfast located three miles from Congaree National Park. It offers a Cottage Tree House stay for $210 per night, is pet friendly, and sleeps up to six. Guests can also choose a Bohemian Vintage Camper for $110 per night for two, but we recommend booking the package that includes breakfast for $150. Pro tip: When you book with Woodland Gardens, you are given a discount for kayaking in the Congaree National Park.

Cabin fever

Luxury Treehouse | Photos via Airbnb

Luxury Treehouse in the heart of Columbia, West Columbia

This Mid-Century modern treehouse features beautiful gardens, a spacious deck, a hot tub, a barbecue grill, a fire pit area, a fireplace, and twinkling lights all while overlooking a bubbling creek secluded in the woods. Basically — It’s not your average treehouse and would be the perfect outdoor, glamping treehouse experience.

Stay at this luxury, award-winning treehouse in Walhalla. | Photo via Airbnb

The Majestic Treehouse, Walhalla

If you’re looking for a road trip, travel to Walhalla SC (~2 hours from Columbia) to stay at this luxury, award-winning treehouse that has heating and air conditioning, making it a year-round destination. You’ll have access to 40-acres of relaxation, gardens, and untouched forest. Enjoy organic, locally roasted coffee, an indoor fireplace, lake access, indoor and outdoor entertainment, and more.

Bring your pup along to the Graduate by Hilton. Photo by Traveling Newlyweds

Modern chic

Graduate by Hilton, USC Campus

Settled right next to USC’s campus, this retro-inspired boutique hotel features vibrant, Gamecock-themed rooms. Some rooms even feature firepits. Enjoy a vintage-inspired stay that offers bikes, breakfast, a cafe and bar, and more. Oh, and bring Fido — pets are welcome.

Hangar Loft Hotel, Rosewood neighborhood

Located near Williams-Brice Stadium and inspired by the nearby Owen’s Field Airport, the Hangar Loft Hotel offers 15 creatively themed suites with names like “Buckle Inn” and “007 Bond Suite.” Owner Joab Dick’s mid-century modern design has even been featured on HGTV. Enjoy these stylish loft-style rentals within walking distance of Hunter-Gatherer Brewery.

Pro tip: Stop by Re-Find, an antique shop next door, to browse for unique finds during your stay.

A neon light above the couch in the living room that features lyrics from the Golden Girl’s theme song. Photo via Airbnb

Here’s the Theme

Rose on the Greene, Five Points

Looking for a unique staycation spot in Cola? This Golden Girls-themed Airbnb condo in the heart of Five Points can sleep up to four guests, offering two bedrooms with queen-sized beds and one bathroom. With vintage-inspired decor, guests can expect touches like a pink candy machine with complimentary treats, a fully equipped kitchen with a Nespresso machine, free parking for one vehicle, and fun details like eclectic wallpapers and games.

CB90 Residences, Multiple locations

CB90, also known as “Cocks by 90,” offers three unique stays perfect for Gamecock fans visiting town. Whether it’s Family Weekend or a big game, each residence is designed with USC pride.

CB90 Condo | Located in a converted school building downtown, this two-bedroom condo is just minutes from campus and within walking distance of spots like The Devine Cinnamon Roll Deli and Piecewise Coffee.

CB90 Cottage | Situated in the Rosewood neighborhood, this cozy spot features a newly-installed putting green—ideal for relaxing before the game.

CB90 House | Just two miles from Williams-Brice Stadium, this three-bedroom home includes an outdoor bar and a golf cart for easy campus access.