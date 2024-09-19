Dine outdoors in Cola

Is it just us, or does eating outside make food taste better?

Catch some rays or laze in the shade at one of these 40+ Columbia patios. Pro tip: Don’t miss the shade level we’ve included for each of these locations.

The brick lined patio at Il Giorgione off Devine Street. Photo by Forrest Clonts

Restaurants

Backstreets Grill | 2400 Devine St., Columbia | Fully shaded

Perfect for both small and large groups year-round, Backstreets Grill’s patio is a neighborhood go-to spot. The restaurant also hosts “Carolina Calls,” the Gamecock sports call-in radio show.

Basil Thai | Cross Hill Market | Fully covered

Basil is a family favorite for Thai food, offering a comfy outdoor space. Pro tip: Start with basil rolls and move onto the Pad See Eu.

Blue Marlin | 1200 Lincoln St. | Fully covered

This classic Cola restaurant is a great spot to bring visitors and is a regular spot for locals. Be sure to make a reservation to enjoy patio dining and try the Low Country shrimp and grits.

Cafe Strudel | 300 State St., West Columbia | Fully covered

This local favorite is ideal for brunch or lunch on the back patio. Don’t miss the signature hangover hash browns or duck fat fries.

Cantina 76 | Devine Street + Main Street | Partially shaded + fully covered

Dine outdoors with a view of the State House or Main Street or enjoy your ice cold marg + chips and salsa on the cozy Devine Street patio.

Coa Agaveria y Cocina | 823A Lady St. | Partially shaded

Savor a variety of Mexican dishes paired with handcrafted cocktails on Coa’s Vista patio, perfect for a date night, drinks with coworkers, or evening out on the town.

DiPrato’s | 342 Pickens St. | Partially shaded + fully covered

This deli is known for its pimento cheese and pita chips and the patio is great for enjoying a casual lunch with friends or family. You can’t go wrong with anything on the menu here, but save room for dessert.

Gervais & Vine | 620 Gervais St. | Fully covered

This tapas spot in the Vista offers a relaxing patio, perfect for sharing small plates with friends over a glass of wine.

Grill Marks | 711 Gervais St. | Fully covered

A great spot to bring the kids and family, here you can dine with an open air view of the Vista and chow down on a bison burger. Pro tip: Try one of the Freak Shakes.

Good Life Cafe | 1216 Taylor St. | Partially shaded

A vegan-friendly restaurant with a relaxing outdoor patio, known for its juices, raw foods, and plant-based cuisine.

The Gourmet Shop | 724 Saluda Ave. | Partially shaded

A Five Points staple since 1979, this spot is known for its famous chicken salad, fresh paninis, and charcuterie boards. The outdoor sidewalk seating offers a relaxing atmosphere for brunch or lunch surrounded by the buzzing vibes of the college district.

Hampton Street Vineyard | 1207 Hampton St. | Partially shaded

This French bistro-style patio seating offers the sites and sounds of the Main Street District and makes for a perfect spot for happy hour or date night.

Hall’s Chophouse | 1221 Main St. | Fully covered

A great spot for steak lovers, Hall’s offers a year-round patio perfect for a relaxed, upscale meal.

Hendrix | 1649 Main St. | Partially Shaded

Enjoy small bites and drinks on the rooftop at Hendrix with a view downtown Main Street.

Il Giorgione | 2406 Devine St. | Partially shaded

Enjoy Italian classics on this brick-lined patio, offering a peaceful, cozy dining experience.

Liberty on the Lake | 1602 Marina Rd, Suite D., Irmo | Partially shaded

Head toward Lake Murray for a relaxing meal on the water with a sunset view.

Market on Main | 1320 Main St. | Partially shaded + fully covered

This Main Street spot offers a large outdoor area with a giant screen to watch the game, large communal tables, and an outdoor stage for live music. It also features private heated bubbles for a cozy dining experience during cooler months.

Midwood Smokehouse | Crosshill Market | Fully covered

Try a range of regional barbecue styles, including Carolina pulled pork and Texas brisket paired with classic Southern sides like collard greens and hush puppies.

Mr. Friendly’s New Southern Café | 2001-A Greene St. | Partially shaded

This upscale Five Points staple offers elevated comfort food with a casual outdoor vibe.

Pawleys Front Porch | 827 Harden St. | Fully covered

Known for its burgers, Pawleys offers a spacious patio perfect for watching the game with friends and enjoying the Five Points vibe.

Publico Kitchen + Tap | Five Points + BullStreet District | Partially shaded

A great spot to gather with friends with a large deck, tacos, margaritas, and a fun college town atmosphere.

Ratio | 566 Spears Creek Church Rd., Elgin | Fully covered

This restaurant offers a laid-back outdoor patio perfect for enjoying creative Latin American and Peruvian tapas from Chef Javier Uriarte.

Saluda’s | 751 Saluda Ave. | Fully covered

A perfect spot for special occasions and USC’s Family Weekend, Saluda’s offers a white tablecloth dining experience with seasonal Southern Southern cuisine with French and Italian influences.

Smoked | 1643 Main St., Columbia | Fully covered

Smoked offers a high-end dining experience with a focus on oysters, house-smoked prime meats, and creative cocktails. Located in a historic Main Street building, the outdoor patio provides a relaxed spot for dining.

Sully’s Steamers | Multiple locations | Partially shaded

Known for their steamed bagel sandwiches, this spot offers a casual outdoor space for breakfast, brunch, or lunch.

The Grand | 1621 Main St. | Partially shaded

This boutique bowling alley offers outdoor dining paired with live music, craft cocktails, and American comfort food.

The War Mouth | 1209 Franklin St. | Sunny

Known for its wood-smoked whole hog barbecue, The War Mouth serves Southern classics like deviled eggs, smoked ribs, and catfish stew. Enjoy these local favorites on the back patio, located in the historic Cottontown neighborhood.

Tazza Kitchen | 4840 Forest Dr. | Partially shaded

Located in Trenholm Plaza, Tazza offers a laid-back yet upscale atmosphere, known for its wood-fired pizzas, fresh seasonal dishes, and craft cocktails.

Thirsty Fellow Pizzeria and Pub | 621 Gadsden St.| Fully covered

This is a go-to spot before Gamecock basketball games and events at Colonial Life Arena with a covered patio to enjoy its pizzas and pub fare.

Terra | 100 State St., West Columbia | Partially shaded

The patio is adorned with exposed brick and ivy and is ideal for date nights. Known for its farm-to-table menu, Terra serves up hand-cut steaks, wood-fired pizzas, and crowd favorites like lamb mac and cheese.

Za’s Brick Oven Pizza | 2930 Devine St. | Partially shaded

Za’s offers a relaxed, family-friendly atmosphere on its outdoor patio, great for enjoying wood-fired pizzas, Italian-inspired dishes, and a glass of wine of course.

WECO Bottle and Biergarten features a new food truck each night. Photo by WECO Bottle and Biergarten

Bars and Breweries

Bierkeller Brewing Company | 600 Canalside St., Suite 1009 | Partially shaded

Bierkeller brings a true German biergarten experience to Columbia’s riverfront. Enjoy freshly brewed German-style beers in a shaded outdoor setting, paired with traditional food like bratwurst and pretzels.

Columbia Craft Brewing Company | 520 Greene St. | Fully covered + partially shaded

Sip on a Famously Hopped brew at Columbia Craft’s patio, perfect for soaking up the sun while enjoying local beer. Parabellum Mobile Eats is on-site with a full menu. Pro tip: Try the Parabellum Poutine fries with Wisconsin cheese curds and a French onion soup gravy.

Craft And Draft | 2706 Devine St. + 7583 St Andrews Rd., Irmo | Fully covered

A local favorite for craft beer lovers, Craft and Draft offers a patio at each location. The Irmo spot offers a full menu and the Devine Street location hosts a rotating cast of food trucks.

Savage Craft Ale Works | 430 Center St., West Columbia | Partially shaded

This spacious patio is ideal for large groups and you can choose from ground level in front of the live entertainment stage or grab a spot on the rooftop with a view of downtown Columbia. The brewery has a full food menu and is now open for lunch.

Steel Hands Brewing | 2350 Foreman St., Cayce | Fully covered + partially shaded

The brewery offers a large outdoor beer garden and regularly hosts live music. The brewery serves a wide range of craft beers alongside a full restaurant menu.

WeCo Bottle & Biergarten | 626 Meeting St., West Columbia | Fully covered + partially shaded

A laid-back spot with a rotating selection of local and regional beers, this biergarten offers outdoor seating perfect for sunny days. Each night of the week features a different food truck which they publish each week on social media.

Relax with a coffee amonst the flora at Curiosity Coffee Bar off Main Street. Photo by Curiosity Coffee Bar

Coffee shops

Curiosity Coffee Bar | 2327 Main St. | Fully covered

A neighborhood hangout, this coffee spot offers seasonal bevs and frequently collaborates with local artists and musicians.

Drip Coffee | 729 Saluda Ave. | Partially shaded

A Columbia coffee staple, it has a covered patio and sidewalk tables.

Indah Coffee | 2238 Sumter St.| Mostly sunny

Indah offers sidewalk tables and a shaded patio, perfect for sipping their seasonal drink specials.

Knowledge Perk | 1527 Gervais St.| Fully covered

Located in the historic W.B. Smith Whaley House, you can’t beat a coffee on the wraparound porch.

Loveland Coffee | 7475 Carlisle St., Irmo | Fully covered

Enjoy the relaxing outdoor patio with covered seating, perfect for sipping your favorite brew. Pro tip: Try the Mayan Mocha.

Piecewise Coffee Co. | 2001 State St., Cayce | Partially shaded

Known for creative seasonal drinks like matcha lemonade, Piecewise offers an outdoor area out back.

smallSUGAR | 709 Gervais St. | Fully covered

A local favorite for breakfast and brunch, smallSUGAR serves gourmet dishes like shakshouka-inspired entrees and tartines. Its patio offers a calm retreat for enjoying your coffee and pastry.

Got a go-to patio that we didn’t mention? Let us know.