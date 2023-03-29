Amazing Airbnb and Vrbo rentals around Columbia

Whether you’re looking to visit Columbia in style for the weekend or are a local in need of an unforgettable staycation, we’ve compiled a list featuring 17 of some extraordinary rentals in our city that are worthy of a trip for you, your partner, the bestie, or the whole squad this year.

Just a heads up: Prices may vary depending on dates selected, taxes, and booking and cleaning fees (sorry, Airbnb and Vrbo make the rules, we just follow them).

Outdoor oases

Luxury Treehouse

This treehouse has it all — a spacious deck, nearby creek, hot tub, grill, and firepit.



~$250 a night

1 BD | 1 BA

Fireplace, hot tub, outdoor shower

Garden Cottage

Tranquil outdoor space, a garden started in the 1900s, and natural light make this cottage the perfect nature retreat.



~$200 a night

1 BD | 1 BA

Two-car garage, rain shower head, linens, and towels provided

Bubba’s Tranquil Treehouse

Lush palm trees and greenery await you at this homey guest house snuggled into nature.



~$120 a night

1 BD | 1 BA

Linens and towels provided, pool table, washer and dryer

Comfy Columbia Gem

A furnished and covered porch is perfect for a entertaining or for a group stay.



$101 a night

3 BD | 1 BA

Self check-in, fast wifi, grill

Eye-catching interiors

Dazzling Downtown Deco

Look no further for a rental with aesthetic appeal — every corner of this house features a colorful design choice.



~$131 a night

2 BD | 1 BA

Fast wifi, linens and towels provided, washer and dryer

The Elmwood Retreat

Spare no luxury in this 1905-built home featuring a crystal chandelier and glass-walled showers.



~$205 a night

4 BD | 2.5 BA

Rain shower and whirlpool tub, outdoor patio, front porch

Modern Renovated Apartment

Stay in this cozy and colorful apartment in the Old Shandon area of Columbia.



~$123 a night

2 BD | 1 BA

Washer and dryer, linens provided, dishes and utensils

Updated Two Bedroom in Rosewood

Airy, modern, and light, this house has the great addition of screened-in outdoor space.



~$133 a night

1 BD | 2 BA

Grill, washer and dryer, driveway, and parking for two

Cottage Living

Modern Bird’s Nest Studio Guest House

This little loft has immaculate vibes, thanks to gorgeous wallpaper, twinkly lights, and a hammock-style chair.



~$114 a night

1 BD | 1 BA

Linens and towels provided, electric fireplace, baby gate, and travel crib

Little Gem Minutes from Downtown

Inside this cozy cottage are updated finishes and decor.



~$121 a night

2 BD | 1 BA

Deep soaking tub, fenced-in yard, washer and dryer

Southern style

Rustic Saltbox Duplex Home

This home was renovated in 2021, and features tasteful and serene colors and decor.



~$125 a night

2 BD | 2 BA

Linens provided, washer and dryer, and parking

Elegant Charleston Style Home

This classic-looking home has Southern charms including a large second-story balcony and a front porch swing.



~$122 a night

2 BD | 1 BA

Washer and dryer plus laundry essentials, memory foam bed, and fenced-in yard

Historic Cottontown Bungalow

A minimalist and airy home with outdoor seating including a porch swing and furnished patio.



$105 a night

1 BD | 1 BA

Pets allowed, self check-in, washer and dryer

Unique getaways

Cola’s Hideaway Pool House

A heated pool, cabana, fire pit, and putt-putt golf? Excuse us while we request our booking.



~$363 a night

3 BD | 3 BA

Grill, private pool, washer and dryer

Big Red Columbia Living

Make your stay a cabin getaway at this spacious property with an outdoor fire pit and hot tub.



~$109 a night

4 BD | 4 BA

Four driveway parking spaces, room-darkening shades, HDTV with Netflix

The Workspace Warehouse

Cute, clean, modern, and equipped with a conference table, this Vrbo is the perfect choice for remote workers or a team retreat.

