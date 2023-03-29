COLAtoday City Guide Live Banner
Amazing Airbnb and Vrbo rentals around Columbia

Check out some of the coolest, most unique Airbnb and Vrbo rentals around Columbia, South Carolina and plan for your next adventure or staycation.

March 29, 2023 • 
Sarah LeonhardtDavid Stringer
A modernly furnished room including a teal fireplace, multi-bulb light fixture, and green velvet couch.

Stay in style in Columbia.

Photo via Vrbo

Table of Contents
Outdoor oases
Eye-catching interiors
Cottage Living
Southern style
Unique getaways

Whether you’re looking to visit Columbia in style for the weekend or are a local in need of an unforgettable staycation, we’ve compiled a list featuring 17 of some extraordinary rentals in our city that are worthy of a trip for you, your partner, the bestie, or the whole squad this year.

Just a heads up: Prices may vary depending on dates selected, taxes, and booking and cleaning fees (sorry, Airbnb and Vrbo make the rules, we just follow them).

Outdoor oases

Several photos of a small rental home in an A-frame cabin with a hot tub outside.
1/2

Luxury Treehouse | Photos via Airbnb

Several photos of a small rental home in an A-frame cabin with a hot tub outside.
2/2

Luxury Treehouse | Photos via Airbnb

Luxury Treehouse
This treehouse has it all — a spacious deck, nearby creek, hot tub, grill, and firepit.

  • ~$250 a night
  • 1 BD | 1 BA
  • Fireplace, hot tub, outdoor shower
Several photos of a rental home with a big green lawn and large tree.
1/2

Garden Cottage | Photos via Vrbo

Several photos of a rental home with a big green lawn and large tree.
2/2

Garden Cottage | Photos via Vrbo

Garden Cottage
Tranquil outdoor space, a garden started in the 1900s, and natural light make this cottage the perfect nature retreat.

  • ~$200 a night
  • 1 BD | 1 BA
  • Two-car garage, rain shower head, linens, and towels provided
Several photos of a rental house with a wide front porch, palm trees in the yard, and a skylight.
1/2

Bubba’s Tranquil Treehouse | Photos via Vrbo

Several photos of a rental house with a wide front porch, palm trees in the yard, and a skylight.
2/2

Bubba’s Tranquil Treehouse | Photos via Vrbo

Bubba’s Tranquil Treehouse
Lush palm trees and greenery await you at this homey guest house snuggled into nature.

  • ~$120 a night
  • 1 BD | 1 BA
  • Linens and towels provided, pool table, washer and dryer
Several photos of a rental home with a large patio featuring a glass firepit.
1/2

Comfy Columbia Gem | Photos via Airbnb

Several photos of a rental home with a large patio featuring a glass firepit.
2/2

Comfy Columbia Gem | Photos via Airbnb

Comfy Columbia Gem
A furnished and covered porch is perfect for a entertaining or for a group stay.

  • $101 a night
  • 3 BD | 1 BA
  • Self check-in, fast wifi, grill

Eye-catching interiors

Several photos of a colorful rental home featuring patterned wallpaper, boho light fixtures and wicker chairs.
1/2

Dazzling Downtown Deco | Photos via Vrbo

Several photos of a colorful rental home featuring patterned wallpaper, boho light fixtures and wicker chairs.
2/2

Dazzling Downtown Deco | Photos via Vrbo

Dazzling Downtown Deco
Look no further for a rental with aesthetic appeal — every corner of this house features a colorful design choice.

  • ~$131 a night
  • 2 BD | 1 BA
  • Fast wifi, linens and towels provided, washer and dryer
Several photos of a rental home with marble showers, chandeliers and a decorative fireplace.
1/2

The Elmwood Retreat | Photos via Airbnb

Several photos of a rental home with marble showers, chandeliers and a decorative fireplace.
2/2

The Elmwood Retreat | Photos via Airbnb

The Elmwood Retreat
Spare no luxury in this 1905-built home featuring a crystal chandelier and glass-walled showers.

  • ~$205 a night
  • 4 BD | 2.5 BA
  • Rain shower and whirlpool tub, outdoor patio, front porch
Several photos of a rental home with a colorful rug, yellow bedspread, and bright kitchen.
1/2

Modern Renovated Apartment | Photos via Vrbo

Several photos of a rental home with a colorful rug, yellow bedspread, and bright kitchen.
2/2

Modern Renovated Apartment | Photos via Vrbo

Modern Renovated Apartment
Stay in this cozy and colorful apartment in the Old Shandon area of Columbia.

  • ~$123 a night
  • 2 BD | 1 BA
  • Washer and dryer, linens provided, dishes and utensils
Several photos of a rental home with leather couches, bright orange barstools, and a screened-in porch.
1/2

Updated Two Bedroom in Rosewood | Photos via Vrbo

Several photos of a rental home with leather couches, bright orange barstools, and a screened-in porch.
2/2

Updated Two Bedroom in Rosewood | Photos via Vrbo

Updated Two Bedroom in Rosewood
Airy, modern, and light, this house has the great addition of screened-in outdoor space.

  • ~$133 a night
  • 1 BD | 2 BA
  • Grill, washer and dryer, driveway, and parking for two

Cottage Living

Several photos of a rental home with a hammock chair, patterned kitchen tiles, and green accents.
1/2

Modern Bird’s Nest Studio Guest House | Photos via Vrbo

Several photos of a rental home with a hammock chair, patterned kitchen tiles, and green accents.
2/2

Modern Bird’s Nest Studio Guest House | Photos via Vrbo

Modern Bird’s Nest Studio Guest House
This little loft has immaculate vibes, thanks to gorgeous wallpaper, twinkly lights, and a hammock-style chair.

  • ~$114 a night
  • 1 BD | 1 BA
  • Linens and towels provided, electric fireplace, baby gate, and travel crib
Several photos of a rental home with an open kitchen and wicker furniture.
1/2

Little Gem Minutes From Downtown | Photos via Vrbo

Several photos of a rental home with an open kitchen and wicker furniture.
2/2

Little Gem Minutes from Downtown | Photos via Vrbo

Little Gem Minutes from Downtown
Inside this cozy cottage are updated finishes and decor.

  • ~$121 a night
  • 2 BD | 1 BA
  • Deep soaking tub, fenced-in yard, washer and dryer

Southern style

Several photos of a rental home with green beadboard, dark wooden doors and a spacious kitchen.
1/2

Rustic Saltbox Duplex Home | Photos via Vrbo

Several photos of a rental home with green beadboard, dark wooden doors and a spacious kitchen.
2/2

Rustic Saltbox Duplex Home | Photos via Vrbo

Rustic Saltbox Duplex Home
This home was renovated in 2021, and features tasteful and serene colors and decor.

  • ~$125 a night
  • 2 BD | 2 BA
  • Linens provided, washer and dryer, and parking
Several photos of a rental home with black shutters, a porch swing, and elegant furnishing.
1/2

Elegant Charleston Style Home | Photos via Vrbo

Several photos of a rental home with black shutters, a porch swing, and elegant furnishing.
2/2

Elegant Charleston Style Home | Photos via Vrbo

Elegant Charleston Style Home

This classic-looking home has Southern charms including a large second-story balcony and a front porch swing.

  • ~$122 a night
  • 2 BD | 1 BA
  • Washer and dryer plus laundry essentials, memory foam bed, and fenced-in yard
Several photos of a rental home with white walls, a spacious kitchen, and colorful furniture.
1/2

Historic Cottontown Bungalow | Photos via Airbnb

Several photos of a rental home with white walls, a spacious kitchen, and colorful furniture.
2/2

Historic Cottontown Bungalow | Photos via Airbnb

Historic Cottontown Bungalow
A minimalist and airy home with outdoor seating including a porch swing and furnished patio.

  • $105 a night
  • 1 BD | 1 BA
  • Pets allowed, self check-in, washer and dryer

Unique getaways

Several photos of a rental house with a large pool, cabana, and mini golf.
1/2

Cola’s Hideaway Pool House | Photos via Vrbo

Several photos of a rental house with a large pool, cabana, and mini golf.
2/2

Cola’s Hideaway Pool House | Photos via Vrbo

Cola’s Hideaway Pool House
A heated pool, cabana, fire pit, and putt-putt golf? Excuse us while we request our booking.

  • ~$363 a night
  • 3 BD | 3 BA
  • Grill, private pool, washer and dryer
Several photos of a rental house with a bright red exterior and spacious bedrooms.
1/2

Big Red Columbia Living | Photos via Airbnb

Several photos of a rental house with a bright red exterior and spacious bedrooms.
2/2

Big Red Columbia Living | Photos via Airbnb

Big Red Columbia Living
Make your stay a cabin getaway at this spacious property with an outdoor fire pit and hot tub.

  • ~$109 a night
  • 4 BD | 4 BA
  • Four driveway parking spaces, room-darkening shades, HDTV with Netflix
Several photos of a rental home with a meeting table and plenty of bedrooms and desks.
1/2

The Workspace Warehouse | Photos via Vrbo

Several photos of a rental home with a meeting table and plenty of bedrooms and desks.
2/2

The Workspace Warehouse | Photos via Vrbo

The Workspace Warehouse
Cute, clean, modern, and equipped with a conference table, this Vrbo is the perfect choice for remote workers or a team retreat.

  • ~$107 a night
  • 2 BD | 2 BA
  • Linens and toiletries provided, furnished patio, large parking area
