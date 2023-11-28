Columbia neighborhoods written in the stars

One of the most loveable things about the Soda City is the distinct character found in each neighborhood, district, and corner of town. They all have their own personalities and purposes — some would say it was written in the stars. Let’s take a look at how our neighborhoods align with the zodiac signs.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Rosewood

The eclectic and innovative Aquarius will feel at home in Rosewood. This neighborhood’s diverse community and range of activities cater to the Aquarian love for uniqueness and social engagement. That includes activities at Owens Field Park and festivals like the Rosewood Crawfish Festival, Mardi Gras Columbia Parade and Festival at City Roots, and the Rosewood Art Festival.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Lake Katherine + Heathwood

Pisces, a water sign known for emotional depth and intuition, will adore Lake Katherine and Heathwood. These neighborhoods are where nature meets convenience in Cola. With the beautiful lake that’s perfect for bird watching, you’re just minutes from downtown Columbia, Forest Acres, and major highways like I-77 and Beltline Boulevard.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Arsenal Hill

Known as the passionate and confident zodiac leader, an Aries would feel right at home in Arsenal Hill. This neighborhood is one of Columbia’s oldest and overlooks Finlay Park and the Main Street District. You’re also neighbors with the Governor and conveniently located near Riverfront Park and the Greenway to the Vista.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Shandon

Taurus, known for their appreciation of stability and beauty, will feel at home in Shandon, one of the Soda City’s oldest neighborhoods. Shandon’s picturesque streets are lined with charming homes, ranging from traditional to craftsman styles. The neighborhood’s close proximity to shopping on Devine Street, the nightlife of Five Points, and local parks, along with its strong sense of community, offer Taurus everything it needs in the heart of Columbia.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Five Points

The adaptable and sociable Gemini will shine in the vibrant and diverse atmosphere of Five Points. The village is a mix of old and new shops, bars, and restaurants that cater to Gemini’s love for variety and social interactions. Whether it’s live music at New Brookland Tavern (coming soon to Five Points), or longtime beloved spots like Groucho’s , Gourmet Shop , Andy’s Deli , or Bar None , this area is the heart of entertainment in Cola.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Earlewood, Elmwood Park, Cottontown

Cancer, with its sentimental and nurturing traits, resonates with the charm of Earlewood, Elmwood Park, and Cottontown. These neighborhoods on the north side of Columbia offer historic bungalows, peaceful streets, and a strong sense of community and comfort — qualities that Cancers cherish. They often meet in the middle at spots like Curiosity Coffee and The Vino Garage or at annual festivals like Cottontown Art Crawl and Earlejam.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): The Vista

Leos, known for their bold and proud nature, will shine in The Vista. This neighborhood’s lively arts scene, nightlife, and an array of dining options reflect Leo’s love for drama and flair. Whether it’s a night out at Art Bar or Colonial Life Arena, or dining for a special occasion at Blue Marlin, the Vista has become a must-visit area in the Soda City, offering Leos the perfect stage to express themselves.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Forest Acres

Practical and detail-oriented Virgos will appreciate the charm of Forest Acres. This “city within a city” offers a mix of upscale and more affordable areas, aligning with Virgo’s preference for quality and efficiency. Forest Acres has a little bit of everything, from hidden gems like The Other Store to all-in-one stops like Cardinal Crossing and Trenholm Plaza, making it a place where Virgos can find both convenience and quality.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Devine Street District

Libra’s love for harmony and aesthetics finds a perfect match on Devine Street. Balanced between Shandon, Melrose Heights, and Five Points, the district features an array of restaurants, coffee shops, and local boutiques. This area caters to the harmony and beauty that Libras seek.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): The River District

The River District in West Columbia resonates with the essence of this water sign. The developing area is steeped in history and is just a stone’s throw away from the riverwalk, top-notch restaurants like Black Rooster + Terra, hotspots like WeCo Bottleshop and Savage Craft Brewing, and Riverbanks Zoo Gardens.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Olympia-Granby

Adventurous Sagittarians will connect with the dynamic and historic Olympia-Granby. Its unique mix of historic mills turned modern apartments, along with easy access to major highways, suits their adventurous spirit. This area is a haven for college students, being just a short walk from Williams-Brice Stadium and Founders Park, offering the quintessential Gamecocks gameday experience.

Capricorn (Dec. 22- Jan. 19): Main Street District

For the hardworking Capricorn, Cola’s Main Street District is the ultimate blend of ambition and relaxation. The area offers a mix of art, live entertainment, and cultural events. With places like Soda City Market for weekend explorations, First Thursday on Main for evening fun, and events at the Columbia Museum of Art, it caters to both your professional and personal sides. Not to mention, annual events like Columbia’s Greek Festival and Main Street Latin Festival highlight Cola’s diversity.

Is there a Columbia neighborhood that pairs perfectly with one of the zodiacs missing from our list? Tell us about it — bonus points if you can explain why.