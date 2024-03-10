Making your flying process plane and simple at Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE)

Feeling the travel bug, COLA? Same. Hopping on a plane means that in just a few hours you’ll get to explore an exciting destination. If navigating an airport sounds stressful, leave those worries behind. To help make your time at Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE) as smooth as possible, we’ve created a guide that covers everything from gates and parking to details on CAE’s nonstop flights to cities like Dallas, Chicago, Philadelphia, New York City, and more.

What to know

Check Flight status | While you may prefer to stay updated via your respective airline, you can also check your flight status here

Arrive early | According to CAE’s website Here are six tips

Food and drink | If you have spare time — because your check-in experience was so quick — you’ll probably want to grab a bite to eat. A breakfast sandwich from the newly-opened Dunkin’ Red Eye Express

The transformed ticket counters that opened in 2022 gave passengers the ability to check bags where they pick up tickets. | Photo via @flycae

Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE) initiated a multi-year airport master plan project to evaluate its current facilities and capacity for future growth over the next 20 years. The project aims to enhance passenger experience and community engagement through in-terminal surveys and an online feedback platform. To contribute to the conversation and provide input on the airport’s future development, locals can complete the online survey.

CAE is undergoing a comprehensive transformation of its food, beverage, and retail offerings, to enhance the traveler experience. New and coming additions include:



Jimmy John’s

Dunkin’

Samuel Adams Brewhouse Columbia

Friendly Caterer To-Go

A local marketplace concept that will feature products from Midlands’ vendors

Carolina Concessions, LLC — conducting business with CAE since 2012 — plans to roll out an in-terminal kiosk system and mobile app, allowing travelers to pre-order menu items before going through security and picking them up on the way to their gates.

The multi-phased retail and dining project is expected to be completed by the winter of 2024.

CAE introduced new software, FlyMyAirport, on its website, enabling passengers to book flights directly from FlyCAE.com. With this feature powered by KAYAK and developed by Airport One, LLC, travelers can easily search for domestic and international flights + access flight, hotel, car, and travel package deals.

Last April, CAE updated its ticket counter area as part of the in-line baggage system project . The new in-line baggage and common-use systems brought updated check-in kiosks and new digital displays at our ticket counters — making the check-in process for passengers easier than before.

Garage parking at the CAE is $14/day + surface lot parking is $10/day. | Photo provided by Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE)

Parking, shuttles, and rideshare

Not everyone has a bestie who will drop everything to pick them up from their late-night landing. The surface lot option offers 30 minutes of free parking with each additional 30 minutes costing $1. Beyond that, the price per day is as listed:



Surface lot parking | $10/day

Garage parking | $14/day

Premier parking lot | $1,000/per year for frequent flyers

Pro tip: All parking options are within walking distance of CAE’s main entrance, TSA, and your gate.

If you dislike the idea of driving yourself, try out a shuttle, rideshare, or taxi service that will take you to and from CAE. Take a peek at a few services offered at CAE:



Taxi | $2.50/mile, plus $2 starting on the meter | Taxi pick-up is on the lower level of the terminal in the baggage claim area outside the doors to the left of the rental car counters.

Hotel courtesy shuttles | Shuttle | Contact your hotel for details.

Rideshare (Uber and Lyft) | Rideshare services are available for pick-up/drop-off and pick-up is located on the lower level of the baggage claim area in front of the parking garage.

Book a Nonstop flight from Columbia next time you plan a trip. | Photo via @flycae

Nonstop flights

CAE offers multiple nonstop flights to 10 major airports in nine cities. Below is a list of CAE’s current nonstop flights:



Atlanta | Delta Air Lines | Year-round destination

Charlotte | American Airlines | Year-round destination

Chicago | United Airlines + American Airlines | Year-round destination

Dallas/Ft. Worth | American Airlines | Year-round destination

Miami | American Airlines | Seasonal destination | Slated to restart in June 2024

New York, NY (LaGuardia) | Delta Air Lines + American Airlines | Year-round destination

Philadelphia | American Airlines | Year-round destination

Washington, D.C. (Dulles) | United Airlines | Year-round destination

Washington, D.C. (Reagan) | American Airlines | Year-round destination

Pro tip: Remember that flight times and schedules will often change — you should rely on your respective airline for exact timing and to stay updated on any changes.

