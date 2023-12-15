COLAtoday City Guide Live Banner
Winter weather forecast for Columbia, SC

Prepare for winter weather in Columbia, SC with these seasonal temperature and precipitation outlooks.

December 15, 2023 • 
Sarah LeonhardtSamantha Robertson
Winter weather forecast colatoday

Does anyone remember the snow day on January 21, 2022?

Photo by COLAtoday team

Table of Contents
🌡️ Temperature
🌨️ Precipitation
☀️ Drought
January
February
March

It’s beginning to get cold, Soda Citizens. Thanks to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center, we know what temperatures and precipitation trends to expect in our city for January, February, and March.

While exact weather conditions typically can’t be predicted more than a week in advance, here’s a seasonal outlook to help you prepare for what winter will bring.

Reminder: The first day of winter is on Thursday, Dec. 21.

Winter Weather Outlook

It looks like the next three month’s temperatures will be “near normal.” | Photo from the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center.

🌡️ Temperature

Think normal. This winter, Cola has a 40-50% chance of temperatures being near normal — and for Cola that means 34 to 43.5 degrees for the lows, and 55 to 67 degrees for the highs.

🌨️ Precipitation

Expect slightly more precipitation. Columbia has a 50-60% chance of seeing “likely above” amounts of rainfall this winter. Between January and March, the Soda City sees ~4 inches of rainfall.

☀️ Drought

Drought development is unlikely this season.

January

Typically in Columbia, January’s temperatures stay in the 50°s and can fall into the 40°s-30°s. Though January is usually the coldest month of the year, temperatures rarely fall into the 20°s. This January you’ll likely see more of the same with the high of January falling around 56° and the low around 37.°

Did you know — for the entire month of January, the length of the day increases by 35 minutes, increasing around one minute, and 11 seconds per day?

February

February’s temperatures, both highs and lows, tend to creep up between 5-7° over the course of the month, so expect temperatures around the mid-60°s. Mid-60°s make for a perfect stroll along one of our riverwalks while wearing a light jacket.

March

As winter inches toward spring, March is the first time we’ll really see relief from colder weather, but March also offers a wide range of temperatures. You’ll likely see high temperatures in the mid-70°s while low temperatures rest somewhere in the 40°s.

Pro tip — March is one of the best months to see zoo animals out and about at Riverbanks Zoo. Plan your visit here.

Cola-statehouse from main-1.jpg
