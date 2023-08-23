Find your zen with our Columbia yoga guide

Whether you’re a novice on the mat or an experienced yogi, Soda City has plenty of places to practice. Find your zen at these 10 yoga studios around Columbia.

If you’re just getting started

Amsa YOGA , 140 Pelham Dr., Columbia

Amsa YOGA provides a diverse range of classes suitable for all levels, from beginners to advanced practitioners and encourages everyone to practice at their own pace. Pro tip: If you can’t make a class in person, or want to practice at home first, it records some of its live classes . The link for the class recording will be emailed to you after purchase.

Palmetto Yoga & Wellness Oasis , 111 Sparkleberry Crossing Rd. Suite 3, Columbia

With 15+ class options , you’ll be sure to find the class that best suits your yoga needs. New to yoga and aren’t sure where to start? Palmetto Yoga & Wellness Oasis offers a six-week Yoga for Beginners class pack for $175 so you can feel safe to start.

Tribe Yoga & Wellness , 1310 Lady St., Columbia

If you’re looking to stretch your toes into the yogi world, Tribe Yoga & Wellness offers a variety of classes for you to be a part of that are suited for all levels of practice. Join in on a fundamental flow class, sunrise yoga, deep flow, or a Sunday morning flow class that are all beginner-friendly.

Instructor Jazmine hanging upside down at Aloft Yoga Studio. | Photo by @aloft_yoga

If you want to connect with community

Aloft Yoga Studio, 208 Candi Ln., Suite A, Columbia

Aloft Yoga Studio aims to foster connections and build a sense of community through classes that are intentional, inclusive, informed, encouraging, and playful. If you don’t know if you like aerial yoga, book an Aerial Yoga All Levels class for $20 that is beginner-friendly for any fitness level.

Namaste’ Yoga , 1085A Lake Murray Blvd., Irmo

Join one of Namaste’ Yoga’s 21 weekly group yoga classes. Pro tip: You can drop in on any class for $15; just check its calendar for class schedules.

Rooted Yoga, 141 S. Shandon St., Suite F, Columbia

Rooted Yoga offers a diverse range of classes, including warm power vinyasa, all-level vinyasa yoga, gentle yoga + guided meditation, Tai Chi, dynamic flows, and more. It also offers Sakhi Yoga School — a 200-hour, eight-month program consisting of a yoga curriculum that will help you to become a certified yoga teacher.

Locals practicing yoga during a Taylor Swift Vinyasa Flow event at Bikram Yoga Columbia. | Photo by @bikramcolumbia

If you’re looking to sweat

Bikram Yoga Columbia, 4715 Forest Dr., Columbia

Bikram Yoga offers the original hot yoga with 26 postures + breathing practices through its Bikram Series (45, 60, or 90 min. classes), as well as vinyasa flow, torched barre, HIIT (high intensity interval training), vin to yin, yin yoga, and hot pilates classes.

Take a class inside Studio Fire’s infrared heat studio. | Photo by @studiofirecolumbia

Studio Fire , 3000 Rosewood Dr., Suite 6, Columbia

Studio Fire’s unique fitness approach blends mind-body strengthening with infrared heat. Explore a diverse range of classes including vinyasa yoga, barre, HIIT, dance cardio, resistance training, stretch, and breathwork.

Do yoga with your pup at Fit Columbia. | Photo via Fit Columbia

If you want a mix of fitness options

Fit Columbia, 2121 College St., Columbia

Ever wanted to do yoga with your kids, pup, or baby goats? Fit Columbia offers several unique yoga classes that will get you and your two or four-legged friends flowing. Pro tip: It also offers aerial yoga classes.

Pink Lotus Yoga Center , 711 E Main St. J-1, Lexington

Choose between a variety of classes like paddle board yoga , swing yoga, take a private sound journey, and 10 different yoga flows.

Did we miss your favorite local studio? Let us know and we may add it to the list.