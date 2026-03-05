Sponsored Content
A first look at Brookland Commons: A new kind of senior living

March 5, 2026 • 
Michaela Leung
A new chapter in senior living is unfolding in West Columbia.

Senior living is getting a thoughtful refresh in West Columbia. Brookland Commons is introducing a community designed around connection, purpose, and modern comfort — not the traditional, one-size-fits-all model many people expect.

Newly released floor plans are offering the first real glimpse inside life at Brookland Commons. Thoughtfully designed layouts balance openness and privacy, giving future residents flexible spaces that feel both functional and refined. It’s where smart design meets everyday livability.

Those residences are part of a broader vision rooted in intentional community design. Shared spaces are created to spark conversation and activity, while private homes provide comfort, independence, and style.

For families across the Midlands, Brookland Commons represents more than new housing. It reflects a shift toward senior living that prioritizes connection, dignity, and a true sense of belonging.

