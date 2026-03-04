Gamecocks begin SEC Tournament run in Greenville

America’s most-watched women’s college basketball team and SEC regular-season champions, the South Carolina Gamecocks, kick off their tournament run in Greenville on Friday, March 6 at 12 p.m. The SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament runs through Sunday, March 8 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, and tickets are still available.
If you’re heading up I-26, here’s how to make the most of it:
- The games: Quarterfinals tip off Friday, March 6, starting at 12 p.m. Semifinals follow Saturday, March 7 at 4:30 p.m., with the championship Sunday, March 8 at 3 p.m.
- Slam Dunk Deal Guide: Greenville businesses are offering food, drink, shopping, and attraction deals throughout tournament week.
- Easy parking: Downtown garages near the arena cap out at $10 per day.
- Bon Secours Wellness Arena sits just steps from Downtown Greenville’s award-winning Main Street, packed with restaurants, shops, and public art.
- Gamecock Club HQ: Fireforge Crafted Beer on East Washington Street will host the official Gamecock Club headquarters, opening immediately after Friday’s game and two hours before tipoff Saturday and Sunday.