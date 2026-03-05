New COLAtoday readers share their favorite restaurants

We asked new COLAtoday subscribers their favorite restaurant in the Columbia area. These 10 spots were mentioned the most.

March 5, 2026 • 
David Stringer
Coa_food_by_Southern_Stitched.png

Check out this spread Coa Agaveria Y Cocina. | Photo by Southern Stiched

When new readers subscribe to COLAtoday, we ask one simple question in the welcome email: What’s your favorite restaurant in the Columbia area? The answers roll in every week, and after sorting through recent responses, a few clear favorites rose to the top — from longtime local staples to newer spots across the Midlands. Y’all have great taste.

Top 10 favorite restaurants (according to new readers)

Il Giorgione | 2406 Devine St. | This local Devine Street favorite serves house-made pastas, wood-fired pizzas, and classic Italian dishes.

COA Agaveria y Cocina | 823A Gervais St. | The lively Vista restaurant serves elevated Mexican dishes like tacos de pibil, aguachile verde, and carne brava, plus an extensive tequila and mezcal selection.

Motor Supply Company Bistro | 920 Gervais St. | Motor Supply Company Bistro is a longtime Vista staple with a daily-changing seasonal menu and a recent Michelin Guide recommendation.

Lula Drake Wine Parlour | 1635 Main St. | The award-winning intimate wine bar on Main Street featuring an extensive wine list and thoughtful small plates.

Blue Marlin | 1200 Lincoln St. | The Southern seafood institution in the Vista known for shrimp and grits and fresh coastal classics.

Tombo Grille | 4517 Forest Dr. | Tombo Grille is a longtime Forest Acres favorite serving pork belly tacos, chicken parmesan, burgers, and classic wedge salads.

Publico Kitchen & Tap | 2013 Greene St. | Feel the Five Points vibe at this spot serving tacos, ramen, and craft drinks with a patio perfect for game days.

Black Rooster | 201 Meeting St., West Columbia | The French-inspired brasserie overlooks the Congaree River so you’ll have sunset dining views while you try the steak frites, cocktails, and the Linguine Frutti di Mare.

Cola’s | 1215 Assembly St. | Located a block from the State House, you won’t miss the mural on the side of the historic former RC Cola bottling plant.

