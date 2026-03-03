Outdoors

5 spring plant sales to shop around Columbia

Presales are open and spring temps are rising — here’s where to stock up on natives, heirlooms, and blooms before they sell out.

March 3, 2026 • 
David Stringer
IMG_2904 2.jpg

The topiary work at Moore Farms was created by Columbia’s Mike “Gibby Siz” Gibson. | Photo via COLAtoday

Looking to refresh your garden beds and boxes this spring? With temps already warming in Columbia and our average last freeze around Monday, March 24, now’s the time to plant ahead. Several local plant sales — including a few with presales — are coming up soon, and the best picks tend to go fast. Here are five to put on your radar before your favorite blooms, natives, and veggie start sell out.

historiccolumbia_1744311858_3607871813511789298_22830134.jpg

Stock up on fruits and veggies for your garden at the Historic Columbia annual spring sale. | Photo by Historic Columbia

Historic Columbia Plant Sale | Thursday, April 9 (HC Members only) through Saturday, April 11 | Love the plants you see at Historic Columbia’s gardens? Now’s your chance to take some home, with a wide selection of locally grown heirloom varieties, perennials, and garden staples.

Boone Fox Farm Spring Plant Sale – Presales are open now for this spring plant sale, featuring heirloom veggies like Sea Island Red okra and Black Krim tomatoes, plus a wide variety of flowers perfect for bouquets and indoor cuttings.

Midlands Plant & Flower Festival | Thursday, April 9 through Sunday, April 12 | Held at the SC State Farmers Markets each spring, this event brings together growers from around the region for a one-stop shop of flowers, shrubs, and landscaping plants.

SC Native Plant Society Native Plant Sale | Saturday, April 11 | You may want to pull out your field guide for this one — the plant list is long and full of native species that local birds, bees, and butterflies rely on to thrive.

Lake City Spring Plant Sale and Vendor Market | Saturday, April 25 | Make it a day trip to Lake City for the plant sale at Darla Moore’s farm. Last year, David stopped by during ArtFields and stocked up on local plants you’ll see growing throughout the property.

