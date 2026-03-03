5 spring plant sales to shop around Columbia

Looking to refresh your garden beds and boxes this spring? With temps already warming in Columbia and our average last freeze around Monday, March 24 , now’s the time to plant ahead. Several local plant sales — including a few with presales — are coming up soon, and the best picks tend to go fast. Here are five to put on your radar before your favorite blooms, natives, and veggie start sell out.

Stock up on fruits and veggies for your garden at the Historic Columbia annual spring sale. | Photo by Historic Columbia

Historic Columbia Plant Sale | Thursday, April 9 (HC Members only) through Saturday, April 11 | Love the plants you see at Historic Columbia’s gardens? Now’s your chance to take some home, with a wide selection of locally grown heirloom varieties, perennials, and garden staples.

Boone Fox Farm Spring Plant Sale – Presales are open now for this spring plant sale, featuring heirloom veggies like Sea Island Red okra and Black Krim tomatoes, plus a wide variety of flowers perfect for bouquets and indoor cuttings.

Midlands Plant & Flower Festival | Thursday, April 9 through Sunday, April 12 | Held at the SC State Farmers Markets each spring, this event brings together growers from around the region for a one-stop shop of flowers, shrubs, and landscaping plants.

SC Native Plant Society Native Plant Sale | Saturday, April 11 | You may want to pull out your field guide for this one — the plant list is long and full of native species that local birds, bees, and butterflies rely on to thrive.