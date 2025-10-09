🎓 Advance your leadership potential with Charleston’s Executive MBA

Finding continuing education opportunities that align with your personal or professional goals doesn’t have to be complicated.

Enter: This flexible hybrid program, combining online coursework with in-person residencies in Charleston — plus executive coaching to help you lead with confidence.

Designed for busy professionals, physicians, and veterans, you’ll be able to:

Gain essential business and leadership skills

Learn in a flexible format that fits your schedule

Use your GI Bill® benefits for tuition, books, and housing

And more

Heads up: Applications close Saturday, Nov. 1.