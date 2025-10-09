Support Us Button Widget
🎓 Advance your leadership potential with Charleston’s Executive MBA

October 9, 2025 • 
Alexandra Garian
Sponsored by
CofC MBA program.

Whether your goals include personal development, improved earning potential, or employability (or all three), this MBA program fits your goals.

Photos provided by College of Charleston

Finding continuing education opportunities that align with your personal or professional goals doesn’t have to be complicated.

Enter: This flexible hybrid program, combining online coursework with in-person residencies in Charleston — plus executive coaching to help you lead with confidence.

Designed for busy professionals, physicians, and veterans, you’ll be able to:

  • Gain essential business and leadership skills
  • Learn in a flexible format that fits your schedule
  • Use your GI Bill® benefits for tuition, books, and housing
  • And more

Heads up: Applications close Saturday, Nov. 1.

