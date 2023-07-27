An easy way to support local schools

If the phrase “back to school” makes you want to take a 12-hour nap, we hear you.

No worries if you’re not ready to shop for supplies, plan lunches, or return to the pick-up line just yet. Here’s a way you can start the school year on the right foot while getting your weekly groceries. Enter: Lowes Foods’ Cart to Class program.

Through Cart to Class, Lowes Foods will give up to a quarter million dollars to local schools this year.

How it works:



Enroll in the program

Select up to three participating schools — so if you have one child in elementary school, one in middle school, and one in high school, all three schools can reap the benefits.

When you shop, your selected schools will be automatically rewarded based on your purchases. Well done.

Learn more and sign up (for free)