An easy way to support local schools

If the phrase “back to school” makes you want to take a 12-hour nap, we hear you.
No worries if you’re not ready to shop for supplies, plan lunches, or return to the pick-up line just yet. Here’s a way you can start the school year on the right foot while getting your weekly groceries. Enter: Lowes Foods’ Cart to Class program.
Through Cart to Class, Lowes Foods will give up to a quarter million dollars to local schools this year.
How it works:
- Enroll in the program online.
- Select up to three participating schools — so if you have one child in elementary school, one in middle school, and one in high school, all three schools can reap the benefits.
- When you shop, your selected schools will be automatically rewarded based on your purchases. Well done.