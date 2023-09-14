Columbia’s Three Rivers Greenway expansion

Columbia is expanding its Three Rivers Greenway, aiming to boost riverfront accessibility and tourism.

Dominion Energy has agreed to lease the City of Columbia 200 acres of land for $1 per year for 100 years to extend the riverwalk from Richland County along the Saluda River to the Lake Murray dam. Mayor Rickenmann hopes construction on the new trail will begin within six to eight months.

The city already has over $20 million in funding for this project and this news comes on the heels of the pedestrian bridge project we touched on earlier that will offer better access to the Saluda River on the West Columbia side.

Potential plans:

