SUBSCRIBE
Real Estate  Development

New pedestrian bridge planned for West Columbia to provide Saluda River access

This 20-year project to connect locals and visitors to the Saluda River is coming to life thanks to a new pedestrian bridge coming to West Columbia.

September 8, 2023 • 
Samantha Robertson
4Y3A6336.jpg

A pathway along the Saluda River leads to Boyd Island. | Photo by COLAtoday

Table of Contents
Amenities

The City of West Columbia is set to build a pedestrian bridge near the Botanical Gardens entrance to the Riverbanks Zoo and Gardens on Mohawk Drive.

The new development project will be a collaboration between the City of Columbia, the City of West Columbia, and Riverbanks Zoo and Gardens + aims to enhance recreational opportunities by improving access to the Saluda River. Efforts are underway to establish an official project address.

Amenities

  • River access
  • Additional parking
  • Restrooms
  • ADA-accessible infrastructure

The bridge will strengthen the connection between West Columbia and Columbia while promoting eco-tourism and outdoor recreation.
West Columbia Mayor Tem Miles, Senator Nikki Setzler, Councilman Jimmy Brooks, and Councilman George Crowe expressed their excitement and support for the project, which has been in the works for over 20 years.

Councilman Jimmy Brooks added, “Building a bridge where we are is a great accomplishment. We have worked for many years to find the right place to put the bridge. This will open up a new part of the river for the citizens of West Columbia. It is also great to be able to work with the City of Columbia to make this project happen.”

The new bridge is in the early stages and is seen by councilmen as a step towards providing better access to the river and connecting the Columbia area greenways for residents + visitors. The design phase of the project will begin soon with the city seeking input from river stakeholders.

The cost is yet to be finalized, but will likely come from a combination of grant and city funds. A nine-month timeframe is expected to secure the necessary permits from state and federal entities before construction begins.

More from COLAtoday
Camp Cole
Development
Camp Cole broke ground on a new activity center
August 25, 2023
 · 
Samantha Robertson
IMG_3822.jpg
Development
New Brookland Tavern’s building goes for sale
August 22, 2023
 · 
David Stringer
Babcock Building apartments
Real Estate
Take an inside look at the newly constructed historic apartments inside the Babcock Building
August 21, 2023
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Columbia, SC State House
Business
Some of the fastest-growing companies in Columbia
August 15, 2023
 · 
Samantha Robertson