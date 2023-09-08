New pedestrian bridge planned for West Columbia to provide Saluda River access

The City of West Columbia is set to build a pedestrian bridge near the Botanical Gardens entrance to the Riverbanks Zoo and Gardens on Mohawk Drive.

The new development project will be a collaboration between the City of Columbia, the City of West Columbia, and Riverbanks Zoo and Gardens + aims to enhance recreational opportunities by improving access to the Saluda River. Efforts are underway to establish an official project address.

Amenities

River access

Additional parking

Restrooms

ADA-accessible infrastructure

The bridge will strengthen the connection between West Columbia and Columbia while promoting eco-tourism and outdoor recreation.

West Columbia Mayor Tem Miles, Senator Nikki Setzler, Councilman Jimmy Brooks, and Councilman George Crowe expressed their excitement and support for the project, which has been in the works for over 20 years.

Councilman Jimmy Brooks added, “Building a bridge where we are is a great accomplishment. We have worked for many years to find the right place to put the bridge. This will open up a new part of the river for the citizens of West Columbia. It is also great to be able to work with the City of Columbia to make this project happen.”

The new bridge is in the early stages and is seen by councilmen as a step towards providing better access to the river and connecting the Columbia area greenways for residents + visitors. The design phase of the project will begin soon with the city seeking input from river stakeholders.

The cost is yet to be finalized, but will likely come from a combination of grant and city funds. A nine-month timeframe is expected to secure the necessary permits from state and federal entities before construction begins.