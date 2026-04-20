Crossing Assembly Street could get easier

Crossing Assembly Street from downtown to the Vista is a journey, and now there’s a plan to change that.

The City of Columbia and the SCDOT are seeking public input on the Main Street Vista District Connector Project, which looks to make the trek across Assembly more pedestrian-friendly. That stretch connects the State House, downtown, and USC, and sees steady foot traffic throughout the day.

Around 100 years ago, Assembly Street near the State House featured a curb market. | Photo via Richland Library Digital Archives

The challenge

Right now, that corridor can feel more like a divide than a connection between Main Street and the Vista.

Fun fact: Assembly Street is unusually wide and was originally designed based on the belief that mosquitoes couldn’t cross it.

What’s planned

The new plan focuses on improving safety without slowing traffic, with upgrades like more pedestrian lighting, high-visibility crosswalks, wider sidewalks, and traffic calming features including landscaping and refuge areas.

The project is estimated to cost $16-$20 million, with right-of-way work expected to begin this summer, final plans coming together in the fall, and construction potentially starting in spring 2027.

Have your say

A drop-in public meeting is set for Thursday, April 23 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Capital Center (1201 Main St.). Stop by anytime to review plans and share feedback, or submit comments online through Friday, May 15.