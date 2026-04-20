Food

Cinnamon Roll Deli expanding to Lexington

Columbia’s Devine Cinnamon Roll Deli will open a second location in Lexington, taking over the former Café Strudel space.

April 20, 2026 • 
David Stringer
cinnamon roll deli spread.jpeg

The Black Pepper Bacon Maple Glaze cinnamon roll was featured on Food Network. | Photo via Cinnamon Roll Deli

One of Columbia’s most popular lunch spots is opening a second location across the river.

Cinnamon Roll Deli is expanding to Lexington, taking over the former Café Strudel space (not the West Columbia location). Known for its oversized cinnamon rolls and breakfast + lunch menu, the Devine Street restaurant has built a following since opening in 2016.

“This next chapter is incredibly meaningful for us,” co-owner Jody Kreush said. “What started as a family passion has grown into something we’re proud to share on a much larger scale.”

The deli has earned national recognition from outlets like Food Network and Southern Living and recently partnered with The Foundry Group to guide its growth.

An opening date and hiring details are expected soon.

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