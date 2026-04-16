New at the zoo: Riverbanks welcomes a rare primate with a story

One of the world’s most endangered primates has a new home at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden.

A pair of cotton-top tamarins — Pepita and Caqueta — has arrived at the zoo’s Conservation Outpost, including a young female with a rescue story.

Pepita, now six months old, came to Riverbanks after being raised in a situation that wasn’t suited for a primate. When she arrived, she was malnourished and needed intensive care.

“She was being raised with the intention of being a pet, and that does not work well for nonhuman primates,” says Dr. Martha Weber, vice president of animal care at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden.

Now healthy, Pepita has a companion in Caqueta, a 12-year-old tamarin brought in to help her adjust and learn natural behaviors.

Where to see them

The tamarins are now in their habitat at the Riverbanks Conservation Outpost and can be seen by guests.