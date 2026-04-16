City

New at the zoo: Riverbanks welcomes a rare primate with a story

Riverbanks Zoo welcomes endangered cotton-top tamarins, including a young female rescued from the pet trade and now on view.

April 16, 2026 • 
David Stringer
Cotton-top_tamarin_(Saguinus_oedipus),_Singapore_Zoo_-_20100316.jpg

A cotton-top tamarin, one of the world’s most endangered primates, pictured here at the Singapore Zoo. | Photo via Wikicommons

One of the world’s most endangered primates has a new home at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden.

A pair of cotton-top tamarins — Pepita and Caqueta — has arrived at the zoo’s Conservation Outpost, including a young female with a rescue story.

Pepita, now six months old, came to Riverbanks after being raised in a situation that wasn’t suited for a primate. When she arrived, she was malnourished and needed intensive care.

“She was being raised with the intention of being a pet, and that does not work well for nonhuman primates,” says Dr. Martha Weber, vice president of animal care at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden.

Now healthy, Pepita has a companion in Caqueta, a 12-year-old tamarin brought in to help her adjust and learn natural behaviors.

Where to see them

The tamarins are now in their habitat at the Riverbanks Conservation Outpost and can be seen by guests.

More from COLAtoday
papa jazz.jpeg
Business
What to expect on Record Store Day in Columbia
Long lines, exclusive vinyl, and live performances bring crowds to Papa Jazz and Scratch N Spin.
April 16, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
takeout food by river
Outdoors
Best places to work outside in Columbia
When the sun is shining and the weather is perfect, pack a bag and head out to one of the many spots great for remote work in Columbia. From coffee shops to public parks, we have a plethora of places to refresh your mind and step away from your home desk.
April 14, 2026
 · 
Ben McBee
Pickleball Columbia.jpeg
City
12+ activities for older adults in Columbia
If you recently retired and are looking for things to do, this guide will help you make the most of retirement in Columbia.
April 9, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
Four trash collectors with pick-up sticks and green trash bags collecting debris from the ground.
BizBrief
Group volunteer opportunities for your company in Columbia
Explore group volunteer opportunities, from hands-on projects to custom experiences, that let your team give back to the Columbia community.
April 8, 2026
 · 
Cat George
Seaboard Mayor-7875.png
Business
Seaboard Vista project breaks ground
Developers break ground on a mixed-use Vista project, with Mashburn relocating its headquarters during its 50th year.
April 7, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
95994777_1102962630073818_4551445574727690712_n
Food
U-pick strawberries in the Midlands
Fresh fruits make the spring season even sweeter.
April 6, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
Soda City Market-4243.png
Small Business
Local love: COLAtoday’s guide to reader-recommended small businesses
Put your money where your community is and help us create a guide to small businesses by submitting your favorite local spots and sharing this page with a friend.
April 2, 2026
 · 
Laura Figi
Conagree National Park
Events
Catch Congaree’s fireflies glow
Enter the lottery for a chance to experience Congaree National Park’s synchronous firefly display.
April 1, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
Godspeed GIF.gif
Food
Editor’s Pick: Godspeed opens in Five Points
April 1, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
Cola Chefs.jpeg
Events
Plan Ahead: Don’t miss these events happening in Columbia
Bookmark this guide for a curated list of events taking place each month that we’re most looking forward to.
March 30, 2026
 · 
David Stringer