City

Explore, create, and discover: South Carolina State Museum summer camps

February 11, 2026
Don’t miss the chance to spark curiosity.

Photos provided by South Carolina State Museum

The South Carolina State Museum is hosting week-long summer camps for ages 6-12 throughout June and July, sponsored by AFLAC.

Camps spark curiosity with hands-on activities in robotics, art, astronomy, STEAM, and problem-solving. Highlights by age:

  • Ages 6-8: Byte-Size Bots, All Booked Up!, Cosmic Kids, Imagination Station
  • Ages 9-12: Invention Convention, Thing-a-ma-Bot, History Mystery CSI, To the Planetarium…And Beyond!

Camps run 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., with early drop-off and extended day options (pricing varies for members and non-members).

Ready to register? Visit the webiste or call (803) 898-4999 to secure a spot.

Learn more + register

