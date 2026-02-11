Explore, create, and discover: South Carolina State Museum summer camps

The South Carolina State Museum is hosting week-long summer camps for ages 6-12 throughout June and July, sponsored by AFLAC.

Camps spark curiosity with hands-on activities in robotics, art, astronomy, STEAM, and problem-solving. Highlights by age:



Ages 6-8: Byte-Size Bots, All Booked Up!, Cosmic Kids, Imagination Station

Ages 9-12: Invention Convention, Thing-a-ma-Bot, History Mystery CSI, To the Planetarium…And Beyond!

Camps run 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., with early drop-off and extended day options (pricing varies for members and non-members).

Ready to register? Visit the webiste or call (803) 898-4999 to secure a spot.

Learn more + register