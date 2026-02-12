Sponsored Content
City

Finlay Fridays: Where the weekend begins

February 12, 2026 • 
Michaela Leung
Sponsored by
COLA-Finlay Park 02.17.2026.gif

Finlay Park comes alive with diverse music genres that promise to enliven your evenings.

Photos courtesy of the City of Columbia, with select images captured by Crush Rush

Columbia’s premiere, downtown park is turning up the vibes every Friday with Finlay Fridays at Finlay Park, a free concert series from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. running through the end of October.

From soulful jazz to funky grooves, indie jams, and hip-hop beats, there’s something for every music lover — and yes, food trucks and cold beverages are on deck.

Coming up at Finlay Fridays:

  • Feb. 20 | Reggie Sullivan | Smooth jazz, soul, blues, and pop
  • Feb. 27 | Jon Rooks Band | Neo-soul, R&B, and funky pop vibes
  • March 6 | Opus & The Frequencies | Funk, indie rock, and pop jams
  • March 13: Slim Pickens | A mix of funk, rock, Americana, and indie
  • March 20 | Jazz in the Park with ColaJazz | Jazz, soul, blues, and pop
  • March 27 | DemBoyzGood | Hip-hop, R&B, soul, and reggae rhythms

Grab your friends, your appetite, and your dancing shoes — Finlay Fridays is the place to be.

Food trucks interested? Reach out to learn more.

More at Finlay Park

More from COLAtoday
43125eba-founderspark_210323_02_ryanbethea.jpg-scaled.jpg
Sports
What’s new at Founders Park for South Carolina Baseball
Opening Weekend begins Friday, Feb. 13 with a Friday doubleheader and new upgrades at Founders Park.
February 11, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
Shade Lovers COLA-Lead Story Image Crop.png
Travel and Outdoors
Grow some shade in Columbia, SC 🌳
Join in on the initiative created by Columbia Green.
February 10, 2026
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Screenshot 2026-02-09 at 1.47.24 PM Large.png
Sugar Ray flies into WECO
Sugar Ray headlines the free, two-day Meeting Street Music Festival, bringing live music, food, and spring block-party energy to WECO.
February 9, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
A photograph of the iconic San Siro Stadium in Milan, lit up at night. The sky is cloudy and dark blue overhead, with the stadium lit up by a flurry of lights on its concourses. Empty entrance gates are in front of the giant structure.
What would a Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony look like in Columbia?
The grand opening of the winter event is today in Northern Italy. We’re imagining how it would go down in the Columbia area.
February 5, 2026
 · 
STAFF
Giant wooden sculpture of a seated, gentle-looking troll amidst lush green forest.
Arts
South Carolina’s first Thomas Dambo troll is coming to Cayce
Danish artist Thomas Dambo is bringing one of his famous upcycled trolls to the Cayce Riverwalk, just minutes from downtown Columbia.
February 4, 2026
 · 
Morgan O’Neal
IMG_2800
History
5 ways to honor Black history in Columbia
Discover more about Columbia’s African American history.
February 4, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
Screenshot 2026-02-02 at 2.25.24 PM Large.png
Entertainment
Carolina Band wins Metallica Marching Band Competition
USC’s band won Metallica’s collegiate competition with a halftime tribute, earning a national prize and a spot in EA Sports’ game.
February 2, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
Columbia Food and Wine.jpeg
Events
First look: Columbia Food & Wine 2026
Columbia Food & Wine returns with chef-driven events across town, plus Tastemakers early ticket access and a new USC scholarship.
February 2, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
BPOTY Large.png
Events
Editor’s Pick: Bird Photographer of the Year lands at SC State Museum
An international bird photography exhibition opens in Columbia this spring, with local bird highlights and the upcoming Flock Fest.
January 28, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
Morihiko Nakahara conducting
Arts
Stephen G. Morrison Visionary award returns
The Stephen G. Morrison Visionary Award is back, spotlighting individuals whose leadership helped shape Columbia’s creative identity.
January 28, 2026
 · 
David Stringer