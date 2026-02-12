Finlay Fridays: Where the weekend begins

Columbia’s premiere, downtown park is turning up the vibes every Friday with Finlay Fridays at Finlay Park, a free concert series from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. running through the end of October.

From soulful jazz to funky grooves, indie jams, and hip-hop beats, there’s something for every music lover — and yes, food trucks and cold beverages are on deck.

Coming up at Finlay Fridays:



Feb. 20 | Reggie Sullivan | Smooth jazz, soul, blues, and pop

Feb. 27 | Jon Rooks Band | Neo-soul, R&B, and funky pop vibes

March 6 | Opus & The Frequencies | Funk, indie rock, and pop jams

March 13: Slim Pickens | A mix of funk, rock, Americana, and indie

March 20 | Jazz in the Park with ColaJazz | Jazz, soul, blues, and pop

March 27 | DemBoyzGood | Hip-hop, R&B, soul, and reggae rhythms

Grab your friends, your appetite, and your dancing shoes — Finlay Fridays is the place to be.

Food trucks interested? Reach out to learn more.

More at Finlay Park