Finlay Fridays: Where the weekend begins

Columbia’s premiere, downtown park is turning up the vibes every Friday with Finlay Fridays at Finlay Park, a free concert series from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. running through the end of October.
From soulful jazz to funky grooves, indie jams, and hip-hop beats, there’s something for every music lover — and yes, food trucks and cold beverages are on deck.
Coming up at Finlay Fridays:
- Feb. 20 | Reggie Sullivan | Smooth jazz, soul, blues, and pop
- Feb. 27 | Jon Rooks Band | Neo-soul, R&B, and funky pop vibes
- March 6 | Opus & The Frequencies | Funk, indie rock, and pop jams
- March 13: Slim Pickens | A mix of funk, rock, Americana, and indie
- March 20 | Jazz in the Park with ColaJazz | Jazz, soul, blues, and pop
- March 27 | DemBoyzGood | Hip-hop, R&B, soul, and reggae rhythms
Grab your friends, your appetite, and your dancing shoes — Finlay Fridays is the place to be.
Food trucks interested? Reach out to learn more.