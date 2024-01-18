Get to know the four 2024 Ambassadors for Columbia

Experience Columbia SC released the list of its 2024 Ambassadors for Columbia — aka the local insiders picked to represent our city.

The ambassador program aims to expand the reach + impact of Cola’s regional marketing efforts by telling our stories through the eyes of Soda Citizens who champion our city. Each ambassador helps create content for Experience Columbia SC in their areas of expertise.

This year’s ambassadors join the group of 16 “alumni” ambassadors.

Drumroll, please.

Amy Beth Franks

Owner of The Gourmet Shop

A local and nationally published photographer + photojournalist

David Laird

Director of Strategic Initiatives for Able South Carolina + active member of Krewe de Columbi-Ya-Ya

Pamela Bynoe-Reed

Director of Marketing and Community Affairs + Public Information Officer for the Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority ( The COMET

Get to know this year’s ambassadors and check out Experience Columbia’s 2024 Insiders Guide, featuring the best of what the Soda City has to offer.