How well do you know the map of Columbia?

We’ve got a game for you — test your knowledge of how well you know Columbia’s points-of-interest by the address alone.

March 13, 2024 • 
David StringerLaura Figi
Can you guess the Columbia point-of-interest based solely on the address? | Map via GIS geography

Whether you’re a bonafide cartographer or can’t find your way around town without GPS, we’ve created a game for you.

Here’s how it works: We’ll provide you with the address of a point of interest around the city (think: concert venue, tourist attraction, etc.) and you’ll have the choice of four places it could be.

We’ll share the results and the name of the first person to score 100% (so don’t forget to add your name if you want the credit) in an upcoming newsletter.

What are you waiting for? Try your hand at the quiz.