Meet Experience Columbia SC’s 2026 ambassadors

Experience Columbia SC introduces its 2026 ambassadors, highlighting locals shaping how visitors experience the Midlands.

January 15, 2026 • 
David Stringer
Columbia’s 2026 ambassadors bring a wealth of local knowledge. | Photos from Experience Columbia SC

A new group of locals is helping show visitors (and longtime locals) how to experience Cola like an insider. Experience Columbia SC announced its 2026 Ambassador class alongside the release of the new Columbia SC Insider’s Guide.

Now in its eighth year, the Ambassador Program highlights people who represent the ways Columbia lives, eats, explores, and creates.

The 2026 ambassadors are:

• Jamil’ya “Jam” Swygert & Dr. Cearra “CeCe” Harris — best friends and the duo behind the Living Cola Instagram
• Quincy Tirado — chef and owner of Q’s Corner Café on Rosewood Drive
• Meg Syms — marketing director and preservation consultant with Garvin Design Group
• John Banks — founder of Tartan Day South and liaison for The River Alliance’s 3RVRS initiative

Throughout the year, ambassadors will share their favorite spots, hidden gems, and go-to experiences to offer a homegrown look at the Soda City.

