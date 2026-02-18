Anchor Investment Management launches Impact Fund

If you’re a Midlands nonprofit mapping out summer programs or new initiatives, here’s a fresh funding opportunity to put on your radar.

Columbia-based Anchor Investment Management is celebrating its 25th anniversary by launching the Anchor Impact Fund, a new grant program to support local nonprofits. In its inaugural year, the firm will award $25,000 in honor of the milestone.

Cycle 1 will focus on health and education initiatives. Applications are due by Wednesday, April 1, with funded projects beginning Wednesday, July 1.

The Anchor Impact Fund is designed to invest directly in organizations working to improve the quality of life across the Midlands community. Additional grant cycles and focus areas are expected in the future.