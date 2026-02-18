City  Nonprofits

Anchor Investment Management launches Impact Fund

Anchor Investment Management is celebrating 25 years by awarding $25,000 in grants to Midlands nonprofits focused on health and education.

February 18, 2026 • 
David Stringer
Anchor-Investment-Management.jpg

The Anchor Investment Management team outside its Devine Street office as the firm celebrates 25 years. | Photo by Forrest Clonts

Forrest Clonts

If you’re a Midlands nonprofit mapping out summer programs or new initiatives, here’s a fresh funding opportunity to put on your radar.

Columbia-based Anchor Investment Management is celebrating its 25th anniversary by launching the Anchor Impact Fund, a new grant program to support local nonprofits. In its inaugural year, the firm will award $25,000 in honor of the milestone.

Cycle 1 will focus on health and education initiatives. Applications are due by Wednesday, April 1, with funded projects beginning Wednesday, July 1.

The Anchor Impact Fund is designed to invest directly in organizations working to improve the quality of life across the Midlands community. Additional grant cycles and focus areas are expected in the future.

More from COLAtoday
Disc Golf EWP-8905.png
Sports
7 disc golf courses in the Midlands
Learn how and where to play disc golf in the Capital City.
February 18, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
2019-03-30-Shinkickers-Soccer-Caughman-30-scaled.jpeg
Sports
Register for these spring sports for youth and adults
Build your social network through team-building sports in Columbia, like kickball, softball, and pickleball.
February 17, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
pre-game party drone_2022.jpg
Sports
Fireflies launch Battle at BullStreet plaza party
Live DJ, food trucks, yard games and family fun kick off the Battle at BullStreet before gates open.
February 17, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
Book Signing Read Freely Fest.jpeg
Events
Read Freely Fest unveils 2026 lineup
More than 40 authors are headed to Richland Library Main Friday, March 27 through Sunday, March 29.
February 16, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
Thomas Cooper library
History
USC exhibit marks America’s 250th
A new USC exhibit explores 250 years of revolution and rare South Carolina artifacts.
February 16, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
Soda City Market-4243.png
Small Business
Local love: COLAtoday’s guide to reader-recommended small businesses
Put your money where your community is and help us create a guide to small businesses by submitting your favorite local spots and sharing this page with a friend.
February 12, 2026
 · 
Laura Figi
43125eba-founderspark_210323_02_ryanbethea.jpg-scaled.jpg
Sports
What’s new at Founders Park for South Carolina Baseball
Opening Weekend begins Friday, Feb. 13 with a Friday doubleheader and new upgrades at Founders Park.
February 11, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
Shade Lovers COLA-Lead Story Image Crop.png
Travel and Outdoors
Grow some shade in Columbia, SC 🌳
Join in on the initiative created by Columbia Green.
February 10, 2026
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Screenshot 2026-02-09 at 1.47.24 PM Large.png
Sugar Ray flies into WECO
Sugar Ray headlines the free, two-day Meeting Street Music Festival, bringing live music, food, and spring block-party energy to WECO.
February 9, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
A photograph of the iconic San Siro Stadium in Milan, lit up at night. The sky is cloudy and dark blue overhead, with the stadium lit up by a flurry of lights on its concourses. Empty entrance gates are in front of the giant structure.
What would a Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony look like in Columbia?
The grand opening of the winter event is today in Northern Italy. We’re imagining how it would go down in the Columbia area.
February 5, 2026
 · 
STAFF