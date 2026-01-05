Sponsored Content
City

Q+A: Inside the Columbia Museum of Art’s newly reimagined collection galleries

January 5, 2026 • 
Michaela Leung
Behind the scenes at CMA — Senior Curator Michael Neumeister shares insights on the new gallery while standing by the scaled-down planning model.

Photo provided by the Columbia Museum of Art/Victor Johnson

The Columbia Museum of Art has reinstalled its collection galleries, blending beloved works with fresh acquisitions and bold curatorial choices. Senior Curator Michael Neumeister shares how the collection galleries are organized, what’s new, and what visitors can expect.

Tell us about this new installation and how the art is organized. How is it different from previous versions?

The new galleries are organized around American, Asian, European, and modern + contemporary art. Historical displays are occasionally interrupted with contemporary works to highlight dialogue across time.

Thematic galleries explore still life, landscape, and architecture, and three solo exhibitions feature South Carolina artists Jasper Johns, Richard Samuel Roberts, and Winston Wingo. About a third of works on view have never been exhibited or haven’t been shown in decades. The installation balances thematic, chronological, and dynamic approaches to feel fresh without losing sight of the museum’s history.

How many objects are in the CMA Collection vs. how many are on view? Was it difficult to choose what to display?

The museum has 7,000+ objects, with about 320 on view. Curators focused on the collection’s most significant works while seeking unexpected perspectives. Important gifts, like Renaissance and Baroque pieces from the Samuel H. Kress Foundation, are highlighted alongside works that offer new surprises.

In this new installation, are all works in the CMA Collection?

Several works are on loan from museums across the country, including modern and contemporary pieces from the National Academy of Design. Artists like Jaune Quick-to-See Smith, David Diao, and Richard Hunt appear in CMA galleries for the first time.

Tell us about an object in this installation that you are excited about and why.

Two recently conserved Sam Gilliam paintings, each nearly 10 feet tall, are shown side-by-side for the first time, creating a dramatic moment in the galleries.

Without giving too much away, are there any surprises in store for visitors who have seen your collection galleries previously?

The CMA’s first-ever Georgian England period room and the largest Asian art gallery yet offer fresh perspectives, new acquisitions, and dynamic arrangements.

I hope visitors feel inspired and enriched, and that Columbia residents feel proud to host a world-class museum built by 75 years of community support.

Dynamic installations, rare loans, and never-before-seen works make the CMA’s galleries a chance to experience both its history and its next chapter.

