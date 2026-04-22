Richland Library’s collectible card

Richland Library is giving National Library Week a hometown twist with a limited-edition library card designed by Columbia-born artist and writer ND Stevenson. The collectible card features Nimona, the title character from Stevenson’s bestselling graphic novel-turned-Oscar-nominated Netflix film, and is now available at all Richland Library locations.

The design first debuted at Read Freely Fest in March, where festivalgoers got the first shot at claiming one. Since then, Richland Library says 1,100 of the special-edition cards have been activated across the county.

Here’s how you can get yours

New users can sign up for a card online and select the Stevenson design once you visit a branch and verify residency, while current cardholders can upgrade. Cards are also available for non-Richland County residents for $65 a year.

Tuesday was National Library Workers Day, and Richland Library showed all of the hands a book passes through before it ever gets to you.