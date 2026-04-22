Gervais Street Bridge Dinner returns as Three Rivers Bridge Dinner

Columbia Food and Wine Festival is underway, but another signature Soda City food event is changing course. The Gervais Street Bridge Dinner will now be known as the Three Rivers Bridge Dinner.

Set for Sunday, Oct. 25, the event will still bring guests to the Gervais Street Bridge for an evening of dining, live entertainment, and sunset views over the Broad, Saluda, and Congaree rivers. Organizers say the new name puts the focus more squarely on the three rivers behind the event.

Executive Director Erin Curtis called the change “a meaningful step forward,” saying the new name “better captures our purpose — honoring the rivers that connect us while bringing our community together.”

Stay tuned for more details, including ticket information and participating partners, in the coming months.