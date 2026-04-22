Food

Gervais Street Bridge Dinner returns as Three Rivers Bridge Dinner

The Gervais Street Bridge Dinner is back this fall, returning as the newly renamed Three Rivers Bridge Dinner.

April 22, 2026 • 
David Stringer
Bridge Dinner Provided.JPG

The Three Rivers Bridge Dinner pairs dinner on the Gervais Street Bridge with sunset and skyline views.| Photo provided by Three Rivers Bridge Dinner

Columbia Food and Wine Festival is underway, but another signature Soda City food event is changing course. The Gervais Street Bridge Dinner will now be known as the Three Rivers Bridge Dinner.

Set for Sunday, Oct. 25, the event will still bring guests to the Gervais Street Bridge for an evening of dining, live entertainment, and sunset views over the Broad, Saluda, and Congaree rivers. Organizers say the new name puts the focus more squarely on the three rivers behind the event.

Executive Director Erin Curtis called the change “a meaningful step forward,” saying the new name “better captures our purpose — honoring the rivers that connect us while bringing our community together.”

Stay tuned for more details, including ticket information and participating partners, in the coming months.

More from COLAtoday
Nimona.jpg
City
Richland Library’s collectible card
Richland Library is marking National Library Week with a collectible ND Stevenson card and a behind-the-scenes nod to library workers.
April 22, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
cinnamon roll deli spread.jpeg
Food
Cinnamon Roll Deli expanding to Lexington
Columbia’s Devine Cinnamon Roll Deli will open a second location in Lexington, taking over the former Café Strudel space.
April 20, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
Assembly Rendering.jpg
City
Crossing Assembly Street could get easier
Columbia and SCDOT are seeking public input on plans to improve safety and connectivity along Assembly Street in downtown Columbia.
April 20, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
Cotton-top_tamarin_(Saguinus_oedipus),_Singapore_Zoo_-_20100316.jpg
City
New at the zoo: Riverbanks welcomes a rare primate with a story
Riverbanks Zoo welcomes endangered cotton-top tamarins, including a young female rescued from the pet trade and now on view.
April 16, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
papa jazz.jpeg
Business
What to expect on Record Store Day in Columbia
Long lines, exclusive vinyl, and live performances bring crowds to Papa Jazz and Scratch N Spin.
April 16, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
takeout food by river
Outdoors
Best places to work outside in Columbia
When the sun is shining and the weather is perfect, pack a bag and head out to one of the many spots great for remote work in Columbia. From coffee shops to public parks, we have a plethora of places to refresh your mind and step away from your home desk.
April 14, 2026
 · 
Ben McBee
Soda City 2024-9001.jpg
Live
Farmers markets in Columbia
Pack your reusable shopping bags, because we’ve rounded up 10 farmers markets around Columbia, SC.
April 13, 2026
 · 
Vagney Hampshire
Pickleball Columbia.jpeg
City
12+ activities for older adults in Columbia
If you recently retired and are looking for things to do, this guide will help you make the most of retirement in Columbia.
April 9, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
4Y3A0456.jpg
Travel and Outdoors
Surviving pollen season in Columbia, SC
Does pollen season have you wiping your eyes and nose? Blame the hidden tree pollen as spring allergies kick into high gear.
April 9, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
Four trash collectors with pick-up sticks and green trash bags collecting debris from the ground.
BizBrief
Group volunteer opportunities for your company in Columbia
Explore group volunteer opportunities, from hands-on projects to custom experiences, that let your team give back to the Columbia community.
April 8, 2026
 · 
Cat George