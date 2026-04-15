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Songbird 26 takes flight at Finlay Park

April 15, 2026 • 
Michaela Leung
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Finlay Park hosts the debut of Songbird 26, a two-day celebration of live music and outdoor performances in downtown Columbia.

Photos provided by City of Columbia; Old Crow Medicine Show taken by Ed Rode; Infamous Stringdusters taken by Daniel Milchev

A new music festival is soaring into downtown Columbia as Songbird 26 makes its debut May 30-31 at Finlay Park. Presented in part by the City of Columbia, the two-day event celebrates songwriting, string bands, and Americana sounds with 18 artists across two stages.

Headliners Old Crow Medicine Show and Sam Bush anchor a lineup blending national acts, regional favorites, and local talent.

Festival highlights include:

  • Two days of continuous live music
  • Main stage + Greenway stage programming
  • 18 total performances across the weekend
  • Genres rooted in bluegrass, Americana, and folk

Friday kicks off early with a free Finlay Fridays concert featuring The Water Kickers, setting the tone for a full weekend of music in the park.

Saturday and Sunday bring performances from acts like The Infamous Stringdusters, Shadowgrass, Futurebirds, Susto String Band, The Blue Dogs, Sam Burchfield, and The Creekers, building toward nightly headlining sets.

Tickets are on sale now with general admission and VIP options. VIP includes premium viewing areas, access to The Nest lounge, shaded seating, food from Home Team BBQ, access to exclusive VIP bars, and a special festival memento.

Learn more + snag tickets

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