What will Columbia look like in the 22nd century?

Move over millennials, zillennials, Gen Z, and Gen Alpha, there’s a new kid on the block.

According to Australian social researcher McCrindle, 2025 marks the end of Generation Alpha and the beginning of Generation Beta. Feel old yet?

The impact of technology and climate change loom large in the future of Gen Beta, but there’s another major milestone — Generation Beta will be the first generation where most of its members live into the 22nd century. Babies born this year will be 76 in the year 2101.

That got us thinking — what’s Columbia going to look like in the 22nd century? We put our heads together and came up with some potential headlines from 22nd-century Soda City — they’ll be reading them in COLAtomorrow— but we want to hear your predictions as well.

“Assembly Street subway line celebrates grand opening”

In the late 20th and early 21st centuries, Columbians had to endure long waits for trains to cross Assembly Street. Now, thanks to Mayor Craig Melvin IV, Soda Citizens can seamlessly buzz across town and to William’s Brice Stadium underground.

“Columbia opens its 500th car wash”

Automobiles are nearly obsolete, yet the Car Wash District continues to grow, now featuring self-cleaning stations and robotic attendants. Services like the “Palmetto Pure Wash” keep your classic Scout sparkling for its occasional Sunday cruise.

“South Carolina Gamecock Women’s Basketball wins 100th consecutive national title”

In a feat unmatched in sports history, the Gamecock women clinched their 100th title under Head AI Coach Champ Staley.

“Officials say work is nearly complete on Malfunction Air Traffic Junction’s flying car lanes”

The Carolina Crosswinds project, started in 2031, is nearly complete.

“Zestos’ cone in the sky extends to outer space”

In 2101, West Columbia’s iconic landmark now doubles as a soft-serve station for space tourists.

Your turn

Let us know your predictions for Columbia in 2101 and we might feature them in a newsletter in the not so distant future.