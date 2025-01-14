Broaden your bookshelf in 2025

Support Us Button Widget

Find your next great read when you join Richland Library’s Broader Bookshelf Reading Challenge.

January 14, 2025 • 
David Stringer
This challenge is perfect for anyone eager to explore new genres. | Photo by COLAtoday

Richland Library’s Bookshelf Reading Challenge is back, inviting you to expand your horizons with 14 creative reading prompts. This year, you can track your progress online. Explore magical realism, novels set in the American South, or books inspired by art, music, or dance.

How to participate

  • Discover: Explore books across print, eBooks, or audiobooks. Staff-curated lists and personalized recommendations are available to guide your selections.
  • Track: Log your progress online, in your library account, or with a printable sheet.
  • Win: Complete all prompts by December 31, 2025, to earn a tote bag, a pin, and a chance at an eReader.

Need some help getting started? Check out the staff-curated recommendations for each prompt, or try the personalized book suggestion service.

