Support Us Button Widget
Business

Two new businesses coming to the Midlands

PHENOGY and Cardiff Products announce major investments in Columbia, boosting sustainable energy and manufacturing industries while creating new jobs.

January 15, 2025 • 
David Stringer
State House-4569.jpg

The State House dome under a clear blue Carolina sky. | Photo by COLAtoday

Last year, SC secured $8.19 billion in capital investments, marking a significant milestone in its economic development. Two recent announcements highlight the region’s economic growth, bringing jobs, and cutting-edge technology to the area.

Cardiff Products Corporation’s new facility

Industry: Beverage manufacturing

Impact: $99.6 million investment + 94 new jobs

Cardiff Products, a FL-based company with roots in Canada, is opening a state-of-the-art co-packaging facility at the Saxe Gotha Industrial Park in Lexington County. Specializing in plant-based, shelf-stable beverages, Cardiff focuses on private-label production for major North American brands.

PHENOGY’s US headquarters

Industry: Energy storage solutions
Impact: Focused on building business development and product teams

The Swiss-based company is introducing sodium-ion battery technology to the US, choosing Columbia as its headquarters after a six-month evaluation of Southeastern cities. Facilitated by the Columbia World Affairs Council during an economic development mission to Switzerland, the company highlighted SC’s focus on sustainability and partnerships with local universities and industries as key factors.

This coming Saturday at the US Council of Mayors Conference, Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann will join PHENOGY CEO Peter Braun to discuss “Clean Energy Tax Credits for Communities.” The panel will explore best practices in sustainable energy storage solutions, offering insight into how federal tax incentives can drive innovation and investment in clean energy projects across the country.

More from COLAtoday
NOMA GARDEN-0004
Education
Winter gardening tips for Columbia
How to prepare your garden and what to plant in the winter months.
January 16, 2025
 · 
Jessalin Heins-Nagamoto
IMG_9289.jpeg
Broaden your bookshelf in 2025
Find your next great read when you join Richland Library’s Broader Bookshelf Reading Challenge.
January 14, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
MLK Five Points - DStringer.JPG
Events
Ways to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Learn about Martin Luther King Jr.'s presence in Columbia and how to commemorate his life and legacy on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
January 14, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
Future lead.png
Culture
What will Columbia look like in the 22nd century?
Babies born this year are part of Generation Beta, the first generation likely to live to see the year 2101 — what will Columbia be like for them?
January 13, 2025
 · 
Declan Lowthian
Segra-Park-Columbia-Fireflies-stadium
Events
Mac and Cheese Festival coming to Segra Park
Celebrate all things mac and cheese at Segra Park on March 22 with food trucks, live music, and VIP experiences.
January 13, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
TrustusTheatre.png
Arts
Event highlight: Second Annual Trustus Gala: Harlem Nights
Looking to don your vintage, Roaring Twenties outfits and support Columbia arts? Consider attending Trustus Theatre’s Second Annual Trustus Gala: Harlem Nights
January 10, 2025
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Beats 0123-0815.jpg
Live
Get your sweat on at gyms around Columbia
From lifting weights, indoor rock climbing, personal training, dance fitness, boxing classes, and martial arts programs — we’ve rounded up 30+ gyms and fitness offerings around Columbia.
January 10, 2025
 · 
Samantha Robertson
A man wearing a pink tshirt and glasses drinks a glass of water in his home office.
Sponsored
Sober curious? This liver health test is 25% off.
Sponsored by
Screenshot 2025-01-09 at 11.59.49 AM.png
City
City of Columbia begins Marion Street Bioretention Project
The City of Columbia’s $1.9 million Marion Street Bioretention Project will add rain gardens to reduce flooding, improve water quality, and upgrade infrastructure.
January 9, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
Railroad Train WLTX.jpg
City
Assembly Street Railroad Separation Project moves forward with funding
The plan to reduce rail congestion on Assembly Street with $204 million in federal funding aims to improve safety, connectivity, and reduced delays.
January 9, 2025
 · 
David Stringer