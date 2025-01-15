Two new businesses coming to the Midlands

Last year, SC secured $8.19 billion in capital investments, marking a significant milestone in its economic development. Two recent announcements highlight the region’s economic growth, bringing jobs, and cutting-edge technology to the area.

Industry: Beverage manufacturing

Impact: $99.6 million investment + 94 new jobs

Cardiff Products, a FL-based company with roots in Canada, is opening a state-of-the-art co-packaging facility at the Saxe Gotha Industrial Park in Lexington County. Specializing in plant-based, shelf-stable beverages, Cardiff focuses on private-label production for major North American brands.

Industry: Energy storage solutions

Impact: Focused on building business development and product teams

The Swiss-based company is introducing sodium-ion battery technology to the US, choosing Columbia as its headquarters after a six-month evaluation of Southeastern cities. Facilitated by the Columbia World Affairs Council during an economic development mission to Switzerland, the company highlighted SC’s focus on sustainability and partnerships with local universities and industries as key factors.

This coming Saturday at the US Council of Mayors Conference, Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann will join PHENOGY CEO Peter Braun to discuss “Clean Energy Tax Credits for Communities.” The panel will explore best practices in sustainable energy storage solutions, offering insight into how federal tax incentives can drive innovation and investment in clean energy projects across the country.