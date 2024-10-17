Support Us Button Widget
City

Where to trick or treat around the Soda City

Plan your perfect Halloween with this guide to a few of Columbia’s best trick-or-treat spots, featuring fun family-friendly events.

October 17, 2024 • 
David Stringer
Trunk or TreatCOLA-Lead Story Image Crop.png

A scene from last year’s Trunk or Treat at Brookland-Cayce High School.

Photo provided by Lexington School District Two

Halloween is rapidly approaching, and you know what that means — time for a few tricks, hopefully more treats, and we’ll leave out that bit about the feet this time.

When it comes to the kiddos getting the most sweets out of Halloween, it pays to plan. We’ve rounded up a few trick-or-treating events around Cola so those bags will sag.

Boo at the Zoo | Friday, Oct. 18-Wednesday, Oct. 30 | 6-9 p.m.
Join Riverbanks Zoo for a spooktacular night of trick-or-treating and Halloween-themed activities like the haunted carousel and spooky train rides. This event is perfect for kids under 12 + tickets are $15-$18.

Saluda Shoals Park Trick-or-Treat Trail | Saturday, Oct. 19 | 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
This Halloween-themed trail at Leo’s Landing Playground, is perfect for kids 12 and under. Tickets are $5 in advance or $7 day of.

Brookland-Cayce High School Trunk or Treat | Tuesday, Oct. 22 | 5-7 p.m.
This free event on Brookland-Cayce’s campus invites families to enjoy trick-or-treating, with candy from student groups, faculty, and volunteers.

Not-so-Spooky Halloween Stroll | Thursday, Oct. 24 | 2-5 p.m.
Families can trick-or-treat through Richland Library Main and 16 businesses on Main Street for candy and non-food treats as part of the Teal Pumpkin Project.

Five Points Trick-or-Treat | Saturday, Oct. 26 | 2-4 p.m.
Take a stroll through the Five Points village collecting candy from local merchants, plus fun interactive experiences like pumpkin pong and free pinball for kids at Bang Back Pinball Lounge.

Airport High School Trick or Treat Lane | Monday, Oct. 28 | 6-8 p.m.
This popular event for families at Airport High School includes candy handed out by students, faculty, and staff in a safe, fun setting.

Trunk or Treat with Historic Columbia | Monday, Oct. 28 | 5:30-7 p.m.
Take your sweets with a side of history at this free event on the grounds of Robert Mills House with candy, games, and music by DJ Roy Neptune. Prizes will be awarded for the best costumes.

More from COLAtoday
Shade Lovers COLA-Lead Story Image Crop.png
Travel and Outdoors
Grow some shade in Columbia, SC 🌳
Join in on the initiative created by Columbia Green.
October 17, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Peak Drift Brewing Facility
Food
Updates on Peak Drift Brewing
Peak Drift Brewing Company is expanding locally + globally, announced a new taproom menu, an shared updates on the brewery.
October 16, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Pride NL version.png
Culture
Your preview of the Famously Hot South Carolina Pride Festival
South Carolina Pride Movement’s Pride Week is in full swing, with the Pride Festival kicking off later this week.
October 15, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Lexington Steak house NL.png
Food
New steakhouse coming to downtown Lexington
Midlands restaurateurs Steve Cook, Joe Walker, and Ryan Jones are opening a modern steakhouse in Lexington in January 2025, featuring hand-cut steaks, seafood, and seasonal dishes.
October 15, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Holiday light display Columbia Fireflies segra park
Events
Preview of this year’s Fireflies Holiday Lights
This year’s Fireflies Holiday Lights promises to be bigger, better, and brighter. See what packages, food options, and activities are available for the whole family.
October 14, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Fall in Columbia, SC
Culture
Our readers’ local horror date stories
We get it — dating is scary. Share your horror date stories that still haunt you to this day.
October 14, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
TLW - Diana Kingsbury.jpg
Events
Film premiere celebrates the legacy of local musician Aaron Graves
“Those Lavender Whales & Friends & Family: A Community Concert Film” premieres at the Nickelodeon Theater to honor Aaron Graves’ life and legacy, featuring performances by surviving band members, friends, and family from a June 2023 tribute concert.
October 11, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Vicious Biscuit
Food
Recently opened or coming soon restaurants in Forest Acres
Get ready for more espresso, teas, and baked goods, Soda Citizens. Construction on the Lazy Daisy Coffee Co. coffee shop is supposed to start in the fall and open in early 2025. Check out a handful of recently-opened restaurants in Forest Acres.
October 10, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
State Fair Food.png
Food
10+ new food options at the SC State Fair
You can’t spell friend without fried — This year’s SC State Fair will take place Wednesday, Oct. 9, and run through Sunday, Oct. 20.
October 10, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
MAD PEFORMER.jpeg
Events
Get ready for the MAD Festival in Kershaw County
The MAD Festival in Kershaw County is a five-day festival celebrating music, art, drama, and dance.
October 9, 2024
 · 
David Stringer