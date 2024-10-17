Where to trick or treat around the Soda City

Halloween is rapidly approaching, and you know what that means — time for a few tricks, hopefully more treats, and we’ll leave out that bit about the feet this time.

When it comes to the kiddos getting the most sweets out of Halloween, it pays to plan. We’ve rounded up a few trick-or-treating events around Cola so those bags will sag.

Boo at the Zoo | Friday, Oct. 18-Wednesday, Oct. 30 | 6-9 p.m.

Join Riverbanks Zoo for a spooktacular night of trick-or-treating and Halloween-themed activities like the haunted carousel and spooky train rides. This event is perfect for kids under 12 + tickets are $15-$18.

Saluda Shoals Park Trick-or-Treat Trail | Saturday, Oct. 19 | 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

This Halloween-themed trail at Leo’s Landing Playground, is perfect for kids 12 and under. Tickets are $5 in advance or $7 day of.

Brookland-Cayce High School Trunk or Treat | Tuesday, Oct. 22 | 5-7 p.m.

This free event on Brookland-Cayce’s campus invites families to enjoy trick-or-treating, with candy from student groups, faculty, and volunteers.

Not-so-Spooky Halloween Stroll | Thursday, Oct. 24 | 2-5 p.m.

Families can trick-or-treat through Richland Library Main and 16 businesses on Main Street for candy and non-food treats as part of the Teal Pumpkin Project.

Five Points Trick-or-Treat | Saturday, Oct. 26 | 2-4 p.m.

Take a stroll through the Five Points village collecting candy from local merchants, plus fun interactive experiences like pumpkin pong and free pinball for kids at Bang Back Pinball Lounge.

Airport High School Trick or Treat Lane | Monday, Oct. 28 | 6-8 p.m.

This popular event for families at Airport High School includes candy handed out by students, faculty, and staff in a safe, fun setting.