Columbia Food and Wine Festival announces events lineup

Tickets are on sale for the Columbia Food and Wine Festival happening Wednesday, April 24 through Sunday, April 28 with at least 12 events across two counties.

What’s new

The festival transitioned to a nonprofit under The Post and Courier Foundation, aiming to enhance its impact on the culinary community + better support the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Foundation.

Columbia Food & Wine Festival has rebranded to reflect its growth from a single-day event to a five-day culinary extravaganza. The new logo incorporates culinary symbols, showcasing the festival’s focus on chefs, guest experiences, and mixologists.

The refreshed look aims to highlight Columbia’s culinary scene + attract regional attention.

Over the course of five days, this year’s festival features several new and exciting dining experiences.

Wednesday, April 24

Kickoff Dinner at Private Property Sponsored by Certified SC



Multi-course dinner by chefs Trip Chalk, Chris Williams, and Mike Ellis at Private Property from 6-9 p.m.

Iconic Dishes of Columbia: Main Street Edition Sponsored by Main Street District

Tasting event featuring dishes from Main Street restaurants, paired with local brews and crafted cocktails at Arcade Mall from 6-8 p.m.

Collaborative Kitchen: Hampton Street Vineyard, Farmers Xchange, Tom’s Creek Family Farm

Multi-course menu by chef Jamie Pyatt, featuring produce from Farmers Xchange and Tom’s Creek Family Farm, with wine pairings selected by Jonathan Lopez at Hampton Street Vineyard from 6-9 p.m.

Columbia chefs Alex Strickland (left) and Javier Uriarte (right) at the opening dinner in 2022. | Photo provided by Columbia Food and Wine Festival

Thursday, April 25

Collaborative Kitchen: Bodhi Thai & Ratio



Four-course feast by Chef Javier Uriate and Nivit Tipvaree, showcasing vibrant flavors of their heritages at Bodhi Thai from 6-8 p.m.

Asian Night Market

Outdoor tasting event with dishes from local Asian restaurants, accompanied by sake, Japanese beers, and Asian-themed cocktails at Dragon Room from 6:30-9 p.m.

Collaborative Kitchen: Steel Hands Brewing & Los Chicanos

Multi-course dinner by Chef Nolan Cunningham, featuring beer-infused desserts and brews, including Tangerine Sour Ale at Steel Hands Brewing from 6-8 p.m.

Friday, April 26

High Noon Food Truck Rodeo



Food truck event with local brews, High Noon beverages, and a raffle for two VIP tickets to Sunday’s Grand Tasting at WECO Bottle and Biergarten from 12-3 p.m.

Mix, Mingle, & Glow Sponsored by BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina

Beauty and cocktail experience with ‘Skintenders,’ Tito’s Handmade Vodka cocktails, bites from Abundant Graze, green juices from Good Life Café, and Mom Water at The Skinhouse from 3-5:30 p.m.

A Gourmet Soiree Sponsored by Sculpted by WH Aesthetics

French-themed soiree featuring champagne, oysters, French delicacies, and cocktail attire at the Gourmet Shop from 7-10 p.m.

Saturday, April 27

Petals & a Picnic



Family-style picnic brunch by chefs Jessica Shillato, Rachael Harrison, and Ashley Bundrick, cocktails featuring The Botanist Gin, and a flower arrangement activity at Hampton Preston Gardens from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Bovinoche: Butcher & Bourbon

Tasting experience led by Kristian Niemi, Wes Fulmer, and a lineup of chefs, with cocktails by Heaven Hill Distillery and Luxco at City Roots from 6-9 p.m.

A photo from the Grand Tasting during the 2023 festival. | Photo by Forrest Clonts Forrest Clonts

Sunday, April 28

Grand Tasting



Culinary showcase featuring over 60 local restaurants, breweries, mixologists, and artisans, celebrating Columbia’s flavors at Robert Mills Estate & Hampton Preston Mansion from 1-4 p.m.

Each festival event is individually ticketed + ranges from $25 to $150. Event tickets are all-inclusive unless stated otherwise in the description.