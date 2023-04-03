Columbia Green’s 2023 Festival of Gardens

April showers and warm weather are bringing spring flowers into bloom and turning Cola all shades of green just in time for Columbia Green’s 30th annual Festival of Gardens, happening Saturday, April 22 from 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, April 23 from 12:30-4 p.m.

This year’s gardens are all located in the Shandon neighborhood, Columbia’s oldest and largest downtown neighborhood. The festival includes 12 self-guided tours through private residential gardens.

Advance tickets are available for $30 for members of Columbia Green and $40 for nonmembers. You can also grab tickets at the event at the registration area located at St. John’s Episcopal Church for an additional $10.

Proceeds go to Columbia Green and its work to protect the natural beauty of greater Columbia and promote sustainable planting and preservation of green spaces.

