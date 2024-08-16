Support Us Button Widget
City

Meet Columbia’s coworking spaces

Explore Columbia’s coworking spaces, including the new Venture X, offering unique environments and premium options for freelancers and professionals.

August 16, 2024 • 
David Stringer
1901 Main Street

The 18th floor of the 1901 Main Street building is the home of Venture X, a coworking space.

Photo provided by Colliers | South Carolina

Need a new view to spark your creativity? If working from the same old corner of your home is starting to feel a bit stale, it might be time to elevate your workspace — literally.

Venture X - Downtown Columbia is the newest addition, set to open in January 2025 at 1901 Main St. This 18th-floor coworking space, part of Venture X’s 47 locations across the U.S., is bringing its concept to the Main Street District. Situated on the top floor, it offers aerial views of Downtown Columbia and features:

  • Private offices
  • Conference rooms
  • A community lounge
  • A café with panoramic views

Owners Jason and Kimberly Rickman aim to fill the gap in Columbia’s market with a high-end option that caters to the evolving workforce.

But that’s not all. Cola is home to a variety of coworking spaces tailored to different needs:

  • CoCreate Lexington offers flexible options in Lexington, perfect for those needing part-time desks or virtual offices.
  • The Converspace provides private meeting spaces and office rentals in the northeast, ideal for professionals seeking hourly or monthly options.
  • Expansive on Lady Street offers month-to-month memberships, private desks, and virtual office services for those who need flexibility.
  • Regus at 1320 Main Street delivers premium office spaces with access to downtown amenities.
  • SOCO offers coworking environments in the BullStreet District and the Vista. SOCo features community resources, designated desks, and flexible memberships for creatives and professionals alike.

Do you know of any coworking spaces in the area that we didn’t mention? Let us know where you like to work.

