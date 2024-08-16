Meet Columbia’s coworking spaces

Need a new view to spark your creativity? If working from the same old corner of your home is starting to feel a bit stale, it might be time to elevate your workspace — literally.

Venture X - Downtown Columbia is the newest addition, set to open in January 2025 at 1901 Main St. This 18th-floor coworking space, part of Venture X’s 47 locations across the U.S., is bringing its concept to the Main Street District. Situated on the top floor, it offers aerial views of Downtown Columbia and features:



Private offices

Conference rooms

A community lounge

A café with panoramic views

Owners Jason and Kimberly Rickman aim to fill the gap in Columbia’s market with a high-end option that caters to the evolving workforce.

But that’s not all. Cola is home to a variety of coworking spaces tailored to different needs:



Do you know of any coworking spaces in the area that we didn’t mention? Let us know where you like to work.