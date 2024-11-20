Where to see holiday lights around Columbia, SC

We had a reader write in sharing a love for our historic marker map — which you should add to if you haven’t already — and asked if we would consider doing something similar for local holiday lights. Reader Stanton shared, “Every year we go driving around looking at Christmas lights. It would be nice to have suggestions for all those neighborhoods that decorate at level 10.”

So, we’re looking for you to inform us on this one. Readers and we alike are looking to grab hot cocoa, turn on the seat warmers, crank up the holiday music + go for a drive to explore festivities right in our neighborhoods.

You’re in the driver’s seat. Where are some of Cola’s best (level 10) holiday light displays? Think: neighborhood, public, or residential displays. Submit your favorite place to see holiday lights in Cola to our local map by Thursday, Dec. 5.

Add where to see holiday lights around Cola. | Map via map.proxi.co

We’ll get you started

We added the first points on the map, featuring three light displays around the Midlands you shouldn’t miss.

Fireflies Holiday Lights | Friday, Nov. 15 to Saturday, Jan. 4 — exclusion dates apply | Segra Park, 1640 Freed St., Columbia | $10+ | Read about what you can expect at this year’s holiday light show. Spoiler alert — it will feature more lights + entertainment for the whole family.

Holiday Lights on the River | Wednesday, Nov. 27-Tuesday, Dec. 31 | 6-10 p.m. | Saluda Shoals Park | $25+ | Journey through more than three miles of lights featuring colorful, animated light displays of all shapes and sizes

Riverbanks Zoo & Garden - Lights Before Christmas | Select nights Friday, Nov. 15 through Sunday, Jan. 12 | 5-9 p.m. | Riverbanks Zoo and Garden | $20+ | Take your photo with Santa, roast marshmallows at the Jingle Bell Bonfire, and be sure to wear your hat. Pro tip: it snows nightly at Riverbanks during the Lights Before Christmas.

Ready to add your own? Submit here.