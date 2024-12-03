Hit the Road: an outdoor adventure to Asheville, NC

As we enter the holiday season, many of us begin to think about traveling for a quick getaway to spend time with family. We suggest a long weekend to Asheville, NC. We know things look different this year as communities in Western North Carolina are still recovering after Hurricane Helene.

“We are encouraging customers to support local businesses by visiting respectfully, with heart, patience, and planning,” said Explore Asheville, the city’s tourism bureau.

As the city reopens “in stages and pockets,” we’re sharing a guide to hitting the road to Asheville, plus a few resources to follow ahead of your trip.

Before you start packing your bags, here’s everything you need to know about the area + our insider recommendations.

Drive time: ~2.5 hours

Est. population: 92,328

Avg. high in December: 50º

Enjoy 360 views at the top of Bearwallow Mountain Trail. | Photo by COLAtoday team

Things to do

The Biltmore

Christmas at the Biltmore is underway with 56 trees decking the halls of the historic home. Of course, it isn’t a trip to the expansive property without a stop by Biltmore Village for your complimentary wine tasting.

Bearwallow Mountain Trail

The Bearwallow Mountain Trail is the perfect picnic hike. You can drive most of the way up the mountain + take a one-mile trail from the gravel lot that includes a series of steep switchbacks. Don’t let the steep switchbacks deter you. When you reach the top, you’ll be standing 4,232-ft above sea level, enjoy 360º views of surrounding mountains, and may see cows grazing amongst the wildflowers. Yes, cows.

River Arts District

Asheville’s River Arts District was devastated by catastrophic flooding with 70-80% of buildings damaged + many artists losing their studios, works, and supplies. The district reopened Saturday, Nov. 9 and Sunday, Nov. 10 with RADfest, “a weekend of art, resilience, and community.”

Brevard, NC

If you’re chasing waterfalls, add ~45 min. to your road trip and pop over to Brevard, NC — known as the “Land of Waterfalls.” Brevard is home to 250+ waterfalls, some of which were backdrops for some shots in The Hunger Games movies.

Sloppy Jai (Kheema Pav) dish from Chai Pani | Photo by COLAtoday team

Fuel up

Cúrate Bar de Tapas

Cúrate means “cure yourself” in Spanish and is a Spanish-inspired tapas bar and restaurant. This restaurant received a 2022 James Beard Award for Outstanding Hospitality. Order snacks, small plates, large plates, and cheese + charcuterie dishes that celebrate authentic Spanish culture. Try this: Pair your dessert plate with a glass of wine from an all-Spanish wine list.

Chai Pani

Chai Pani received a 2022 James Beard Award for Outstanding Restaurant and is described as “Mindblasting Indian Street Food.” The restaurant hosts Meherwan Irani, a five-time James Beard-nominated chef. Guests can expect a variety of traditional Indian nibbles, dishes, and bright flavors that highlight India’s culinary diversity. Pro tip: This restaurant does not accept reservations.

Salsa’s

Salsa’s is a Mexican-Caribbean inspired restaurant that offers a daily, curated menu in the heart of downtown Asheville. The dishes are made from local ingredients and are cooked by local Chef Hector. Try this: This restaurant is known for its eclectic style and killer margaritas, so we recommend sippin’ some.

French Broad Chocolate Lounge

Stop by for dessert and a glass of wine as you support this local chocolatier. At this time, the chocolate factory remains closed.

Fill your time with relaxing activities like golfing, dining, and enjoying a spa day. | Photo by COLAtoday team

Where to stay

Blind Tiger Asheville

Reopening in mid-November, this lodging “feels like the guest house of a well-connected friend smack in the heart of Asheville.”

The Omni Grove Park Inn & Spa

Golf on the grounds, book a spa day, sit by the fireplaces, dine, or find more to do at this long-time resort in Asheville.

The Restoration

This downtown boutique hotel is welcoming overnight visitors or guests who want to drink or dine at one of its establishments.

Know before you go

Before you hit the road, we recommend confirming all of your plans + following these accounts for the latest news, opening announcements, and ways you can support the Western NC community.

AVLtoday | Just like you lean on City Editors David and Sam at home, AVLtoday’s city editors will help you find the best spots in Asheville.

Explore Asheville | The city’s tourism bureau is updating its site daily to provide accurate information on getting there, openings, and closures.