How to celebrate an adult birthday in Columbia, SC

When it comes to birthday parties, there’s just no good reason why kids should have all of the fun.

Look, we know calling more attention to the fact that we’re getting older isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, but we also think surviving another trip around the sun is worth celebrating in a big way, even as an adult.

So whether you’re planning a birthday bash for yourself or a loved one, here are some ideas to make the party pop.

The Players Club includes four Full Swing simulator bays. Photo provided by The Players Club

Design your next masterpiece

Doing something creative with your hands is a great way to commemorate life’s milestones. Studio Cellar provides materials for group painting and Painting with a Twist unlocks your inner Picasso with the beverage of your choice.

Go mini-golfing

Just tap, tap, tap it in — and hilarity usually follows. Par Tee Golf is an 18-hole outdoor course with a picturesque view of Williams-Brice Stadium + Frankie’s Fun Park has three courses with 54 unique holes. Want to swing away? Tee off at one of the world’s most famous courses on one of The Players Club’s FullSwing simulators.

Gather up the group for a kayaking experience. Photo by Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission

Paddle party

Never paddled before? No worries, you canoe it. Explore SC’s only National Park with a guided kayak tour from Palmetto Outdoors or Saluda Shoals Park. If the weather’s right, plan a group tubing trip where you’ll have time to relax lazy river style + experience some exhilarating white water rapids.

Party animals

If you were born to be wild, Riverbanks Zoo and Gardens is the spot for you. Don’t skimp on the add-on options for animal encounters, Sky High Safari, rock wall climbing, and carousel rides.

Cruise the open water

Rent a pontoon boat from Lake Murray Boat Rentals and hold on tight as you tube around the lake. If sightseeing is more your speed, hop in with Captain Hook for a guided tour as you scan the skies for a bald eagle, a great blue heron, or a variety of ducks or Canadian geese.