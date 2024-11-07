🎺 Add to cal: A brassy Christmas celebration

Swing into the holiday season with Boston Brass & the Brass All-Stars Big Band at Koger Center for the Arts on Sunday, Dec. 1 at 4 p.m.
Appropriately titled “Christmas Bells are Swingin’,” this festive concert features the internationally renowned Boston Brass, joined by some of the best musicians from around the world. Together, they create a unique sound that will get you in the holiday spirit.
The all-brass ensemble includes trumpets, French horns, trombones, tubas, and a jazz rhythm section. During the show, they’ll perform lively arrangements of holiday classics like:
- The Stan Kenton Christmas Carols
- “Greensleeves”
- “Silent Night”
- Motown hits
- “Jingle Bells”
- And many more
Pro tip: This energetic performance is perfect for audiences of all ages, so bring the whole fam.