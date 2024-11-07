🎺 Add to cal: A brassy Christmas celebration

Swing into the holiday season with Boston Brass & the Brass All-Stars Big Band at Koger Center for the Arts on Sunday, Dec. 1 at 4 p.m.

Appropriately titled “Christmas Bells are Swingin’,” this festive concert features the internationally renowned Boston Brass, joined by some of the best musicians from around the world. Together, they create a unique sound that will get you in the holiday spirit.

The all-brass ensemble includes trumpets, French horns, trombones, tubas, and a jazz rhythm section. During the show, they’ll perform lively arrangements of holiday classics like:



The Stan Kenton Christmas Carols

“Greensleeves”

“Silent Night”

Motown hits

“Jingle Bells”

And many more

Pro tip: This energetic performance is perfect for audiences of all ages, so bring the whole fam.



Sleigh your seat