🎺 Add to cal: A brassy Christmas celebration

Since 1986, Boston Brass has given audiences a unique musical experience, blending classical + jazz styles with original brass compositions.

November 7, 2024 • 
Germaine Foo
An image of the Boston Brass band performing on a stage.

The Boston Brass has performed for audiences in all 50 U.S. states and more than 30 countries.

Photo by David Middleton

Swing into the holiday season with Boston Brass & the Brass All-Stars Big Band at Koger Center for the Arts on Sunday, Dec. 1 at 4 p.m.

Appropriately titled “Christmas Bells are Swingin’,” this festive concert features the internationally renowned Boston Brass, joined by some of the best musicians from around the world. Together, they create a unique sound that will get you in the holiday spirit.

The all-brass ensemble includes trumpets, French horns, trombones, tubas, and a jazz rhythm section. During the show, they’ll perform lively arrangements of holiday classics like:

  • The Stan Kenton Christmas Carols
  • “Greensleeves”
  • “Silent Night”
  • Motown hits
  • “Jingle Bells”
  • And many more

Pro tip: This energetic performance is perfect for audiences of all ages, so bring the whole fam.

Sleigh your seat

