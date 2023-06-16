SUBSCRIBE
Where to take a class in Columbia

Whether you’re looking for athletic classes, art classes, or cooking classes we’ve got recommendations for how to keep learning in Columbia.

June 16, 2023 • 
Jessalin Heins-Nagamoto
A widely grinning person sits before a completed bowl on a pottery wheel, hands wet with clay.

Give pottery a whirl at State of the Art Gallery and Pottery Studio.

Photo via @stateoftheartsc

Table of Contents
Crush the cuisine
Artsy activities
Allstar athletics

They say you never stop learning… especially when there are so many great classes to take around Columbia. Become an amateur barista or pick up new pickleball skills. You’ll have a ball learning to do it all.

Crush the cuisine

Let’s Cook Culinary Studio
Grab a friend (or a more-than-just-friends friend) and learn to cook everything from pasta to paella. Couples cooking classes are around $75 per class.

Piecewise Coffee Co.
Learn to make a cup of joe in your own home. Check the events page for upcoming classes and brush up on your barista skills.

Two glasses clink before completed terrariums.

Sipping and succulents? It’s possible at Planthouse.

Photo by COLAtoday

Artsy activities

State of the Art Studio
Paint like Bob Ross or give wheel throwing a spin. Part gallery, part pottery studio — this is the spot to get creative.

Planthouse
Plant and sip. Make your own terrariums, wreaths, and centerpieces… while sipping on something scrumptious.

NoMa Warehouse
There’s always something happening here. Learn portraiture or make clay face masks. Follow its Instagram to keep on the up-and-up.

Columbia Art Center
Take specialty classes in skills like jewelry making and needle felting. Heads up: most of the classes last six weeks unless noted otherwise.

Allstar athletics

Pickleball Group of the Midlands, SC
Whether you’re looking for classes or community, this is a perfect place to get started. Connect with fellow Midlands Pickleball players and support its “more tournaments in Columbia” initiative.

Columbia, SC Grown-Up Dancers Community
Dust off your dance shoes. This group helps connect adult dancers and teachers of all forms of dance.

Looking for fitness classes? We got your guide to local gyms right here.

This is just the tip of the paintbrush when it comes to local classes. Got a recommendation? Let us know by clicking the button below.

