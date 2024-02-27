Culture

Asked: How will you spend your Leap Day this year?

This extra day is added to the calendar every four years to keep it synchronized with the Earth’s revolutions around the sun, so what do you plan to do with your extra time this Leap Day?

February 27, 2024 • 
Samantha Robertson
241080650_279034576988864_3584400468140966347_n

The State House | Photo Provided by @sylviefsmith

Happy almost Leap Day, Soda Citizens. Every four years, we experience a leap year. A leap year contains an additional day, February 29, making it ~366 days long instead of the usual 365 — well, 365.25 days, to be more accurate.

Astronomically long story short — this extra day is added to the calendar every four years to keep it synchronized with the Earth’s revolutions around the sun. Without leap years, our calendar would gradually fall out of sync about one-quarter of a day behind the solar year.

Basically, our current calendars would be off by ~501 days — so Feb 28, 2024, would actually be July 13, 2025, or the middle of summer, according to the handy time calculator. Pretty weird, huh?

So what do you plan to do with these extra 24ish hours this year? Tell us here for a chance to be featured in an upcoming newsletter.

