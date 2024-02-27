Asked: How will you spend your Leap Day this year?

Happy almost Leap Day, Soda Citizens. Every four years, we experience a leap year. A leap year contains an additional day, February 29, making it ~366 days long instead of the usual 365 — well, 365.25 days, to be more accurate.

Astronomically long story short — this extra day is added to the calendar every four years to keep it synchronized with the Earth’s revolutions around the sun. Without leap years, our calendar would gradually fall out of sync about one-quarter of a day behind the solar year.

Basically, our current calendars would be off by ~501 days — so Feb 28, 2024, would actually be July 13, 2025, or the middle of summer, according to the handy time calculator. Pretty weird, huh?

